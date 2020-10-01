  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner: Retain ‘constructive’ view on L&T, demand recovery healthy

By: |
October 1, 2020 9:24 AM

LTI’s CEO indicated that the number and quality of conversations with clients have increased in the past few months, suggesting meaningful demand recovery.

LTI indicated that the Covid impact has resulted in an urgent need for organisations to change their operating models to adapt to the new normal of remote working and remote interactions with customers.

Optimistic on demand: LTI remains well-positioned to lead the industry on growth. In our conversation, CEO Sanjay Jalona and CFO Ashok Sonthalia highlighted that demand recovery is largely healthy, Covid-19 has pushed organisations to change operating models, driving technology spends and benefiting LTI, demand for large deals is intact although conversions have been delayed in a few cases, and new account openings can be impacted for the industry. We retain our constructive view on L&T.

LTI’s CEO indicated that the number and quality of conversations with clients have increased in the past few months, suggesting meaningful demand recovery. Demand is healthy across several verticals. Demand is healthy in BFSI, the largest vertical for the company, and strong in the top client. Demand is strong in the CPG vertical as well. However, demand recovery has been sluggish in manufacturing (16% of revenues) and oil & gas (part of E&U, which accounts for 11% of revenues) verticals, where recovery will be gradual. LTI does not have any meaningful exposure to the highly impacted travel segment.

Related News

LTI indicated that the Covid impact has resulted in an urgent need for organisations to change their operating models to adapt to the new normal of remote working and remote interactions with customers. Technology spends are required to enact this change and create demand opportunities for IT services companies. For example, organisations have increased spending on enabling direct to consumer channels and contactless operations. LTI is seeing strong demand across all its four strategic themes- digitising the core, data-driven organisation, experience transformation and operate to transform. A common factor across all strategic areas is two more themes- data and cloud. LTI is well-positioned to capture large tracts of real estate spending of clients and win deals in core transformation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner Retain constructive view on L&T demand recovery healthy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Analyst Corner| Restore ‘buy’ on Motherson Sumi with TP of Rs 132
2Brookfield REIT files draft papers for Rs 3,800-cr IPO
3Stocks in focus: CAMS, Chemcon, RIL, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Indian Oil, SpiceJet, PVR, Dhanlaxmi Bank