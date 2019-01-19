Analyst Corner: Retain ‘buy’on Federal Bank, profitability to improve

Federal Bank

By Anandrathi

Another steady quarter was reported by Federal Bank, with PAT/ advances/deposits growing 28%/24%/23% y/y. Slippages were down to 1.6% (of the loan book) and credit cost came at 68bps. We expect the strong momentum in its balance sheet to persist and, now, with lower stable credit costs, profitability would improve gradually in the medium term. We retain our ‘buy’ recommendation.

The bank’s loan book grew 24% y/y, driven by high growth in both the corporate book (up 28% y/y) and the retail book (up 22% y/y). The bank has consistently maintained 24% credit growth in the last 10 quarters and we expect mid-20s loan growth to continue in the medium term. Its tier-1 capital ratio of 12.4% (without profits) suffices to support its medium-term loan-growth plans.

Slippages eased to 1.57% of the loan book (down 27bps y/y, 26bps q/q) aided by sizable reduction in delinquencies in its corporate book. Credit cost softened to 68bps; management is confident of containing this for FY19 at current levels. Stressed assets (GNPA + standard restructured loans) are now 3.75% of loans (down 45bps y/y, up 7bps q/q). We expect slippage to ease as a) the current stressed pipeline (RSA+SR) is less than 1.3% of loans, b) further exposure would come from better-rated corporates.

We have factored in a 1.6% slippage over FY20-21 (though more than management guidance) due to the accelerated recognition from the residual stressed portfolio. Our Jan’20 sum-of-parts target (1.3x FY20e adj. book value, Rs 12.8 a share for Fedfina and IDBI-Federal Life) works out to `105 a share. Risks: Lumpy slippages from the corporate book. IL&FS exposure: Rs 2.45bn exposure towards three completed annuity projects (on which timely servicing being done).