  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner: Retain ‘buy’ on V-Mart, TP increased to Rs 3,500

By: |
March 12, 2021 8:01 AM

In the last one-year, the Apparel retail sector has been one of the worst hit and is still operating below pre-COVID levels, raising concerns of a permanent business impairment risk to retailers.

v martIn the last 5-7 years, VMART has consistently delivered growth with an efficient capital management.

In the last one-year, the Apparel retail sector has been one of the worst hit and is still operating below pre-COVID levels, raising concerns of a permanent business impairment risk to retailers. Yet what we like about VMART is, with a focus on smaller towns and largely on high streets, VMART has seen a better recovery than other Apparel retailers. Footfalls are expected to normalise in the coming 1-2 quarters.

Value retail has a long runway for growth, with a large lower tier market and a compelling value proposition. VMART’s disciplined and strong execution capability is reflected in its healthy store economics, efficient working capital, and largely internally funded growth. Its low-cost structure allows it to remain competitive in the market. The liquidity constraints caused by COVID-19 are expected to lower competition. VMART is currently valued ~18x FY23E EV-to-EBITDA against its long term sustainable EBITDA growth potential of 20-25%, implying an EV to-EBITDA to EBITDA growth ratio of 0.7-0.9x. This makes it an attractive bet given the long runway of growth.
VMART has the potential to grow its store count by 2-3x from 274 stores at present.

Related News

In the last 5-7 years, VMART has consistently delivered growth with an efficient capital management. This is reflected in its, very healthy store economics which is driven by best-in-class cost structure, revenue throughput, and among the lowest capex across peers (refer Exhibit 17 and 24). The management has ensured that despite steady growth
in the number of stores, payable and inventory days remain in a narrow range.

We estimate FY22E EBITDA 10% higher than FY20 levels (~25% store additions on a marginal decline in SSSG) and 26% EBITDA growth in FY23E. The stock trades at FY23E EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 18x. Compared to its long term sustainable EBITDA growth of 20%-25%, the stock remains attractive at 0.7-0.9x EV-to-EBITDA to EBITDA growth. We value the stock at FY23E EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 23x, and are increasing our target price to Rs 3,500. Retain ‘buy’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner Retain buy on V-Mart TP increased to Rs 3500
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Anupam Rasayan IPO opens for subscription today
2Northern Arc raises $10m in ECB financing from Calvert Impact
3Kalyan Jewellers’ Rs 1,175-crore IPO to open on March 16