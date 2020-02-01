Analyst Corner: Retain ‘buy’ on JLR with target price of Rs 220

Standalone performance remained weak with CV margins additionally impacted by `2.4 billion one-off related to prior periods.
JLR continued to show a sharp y-o-y margin improvement as its efforts to cut costs seem to be yielding results led by Project Charge. In fact, the management announced Charge+ which will yield savings of £1.1 billion across investment, working capital and costs over Q4FY20E and FY21E as Charge has already exceeded its target of £2.5 billion during Q3. Standalone performance remained weak with CV margins additionally impacted by `2.4 billion one-off related to prior periods.
JLR’s Ebit margin at 3.7% vs. -3.1% last year helped by less employee and other expenses as well as some gross margin expansion. Project charge contributed to more than a third of the improvement (£154 million); better sales mix, lower depreciation and amortisation and lower warranty costs were some of the other factors. Free cash flow remained negative £144 million but also showed improvement y-o-y. Chery JLR remained loss-making though despite the sharp improvement in volumes during the quarter.
Standalone performance remained weak with PVs remaining Ebitda negative and CV margins also weak even adjusting for a `240-crore one-off charge. Management attributed the weakness in CV margins to high discounts to clear BS IV inventory in addition to weak economies of scale due to a sharp volume decline.
Having exceeded its Project Charge target (£2.9 billion improvement by Q3 vs a target of £2.5 billion by Q4), JLR is now moving to Charge+.
We cut our volume estimates for JLR and standalone business but raise our margin estimates for JLR to reflect better cost efficiencies. Our price target increases to `220 (`200 earlier) as we also roll forward. We maintain ‘buy’ on the stock with continued margin improvement in JLR and growth recovery in standalone business being the two key catalysts.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.