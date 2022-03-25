  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner: Retain ‘buy’ on HDFC Life with target price of Rs 820

Protection sales were affected by supply constraints and tighter reinsurance stance, but can normalise in 6-12 months with limited impact on margins & solvency.

Written by Jefferies
Updated:
hdfc LIFE
Merger with Exide Life is on track and will drive synergies from FY24.

Key takeaway: During our interactions with the CEO & CFO of HDFC Life, management indicated expectation of 17-18% growth in premiums and scope to expand margins from 27% over 9MFY22 to ~30% over 3-5 years. Merger with Exide Life is on track and will drive synergies from FY24. Protection sales were affected by supply constraints and tighter reinsurance stance, but can normalise in 6-12 months with limited impact on margins & solvency.

We retain ‘buy’ with TP of 820. Balanced high-teens growth with focus on underwriting: Management expects HDFC Life to sustain 17-18% growth in premiums over the medium term and will maintain a balanced mix across ULIPs / Par / Non-Par on savings and protection businesses. In the retail protection business, softness was due to combination of client aversion to visit diagnostic centres & cautious view of reinsurers due to higher mortality outside tier-1 markets. Growth here should pick-up as client aversion is receding and recent initiatives to facilitate tests can aid growth.

The guarantee-return business is fully hedged and won't see impact based on recent changes in yields. Changes in protection strategy should be neutral to margins and solvency: With the change in reinsurance pricing, HDFC Life has raised the limit on taking reinsurance from2 million of sum assured to 4 million and raised pricing for the term insurance. This transition has raised pricing by 15-20% and should be neutral to margins. Moreover, higher retention won't drag solvency as Indian regulations weren’t anyway giving full credit for reinsurance. Merger with Exide Life on-track & scope to expand margins: Exide Life has become a subsidiary of HDFC Life and post approval from NCLT, it will be merged during FY23. As highlighted in our note, the merger lifts EV by 10% and expands agent network by ~35%. In fact, there is limited overlap between the two on network and agency network.

In FY23, post-merger margins should be flattish and thereafter should expand towards 30% mark over next 3-5 years with rise in share protection & cost synergies. Maintain ‘buy’: We see HDFC Life delivering 18% CAGR in VNB over FY22-24 and operating ROEV of 19% (without merger). Premium change would have linear linkage with VNB. Standard Life has 3.7% stake in company and potential for sale is an overhang, but actual liquid part could be about 2% as IRDAI norms require combined shareholding of promoters to be 50% against ~52% currently. Valuations at 3x FY23 P/EV are attractive and we rate stock as ‘buy’ with target price of820 based on 4.1x Dec-23 P/EV. Receding overhang around LIC’s IPO (fund-flows) can be trigger for re-rating of valuations.

More Stories on
HDFC Life

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.