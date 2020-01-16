Analyst Corner: Reiterate ‘buy’ rating with Target Price of Rs 814 on Bandhan Bank

On the back of trimming our loan growth estimates, we fine-tune our target price downwards by 7% to Rs 814, representing a yet robust 56% upside, meriting a ‘buy’ rating on the stock.
With three one-offs impacting profits, Bandhan Bank’s Q3 PAT came in 15% below our estimates, but is set to reverse in the current quarter as the one-offs appear to be transitory. These included, slowdown in micro lending growth momentum to 30% (is that a slowdown?) due to some caution exercised in the N-E, given the political situation, opex increases due to the Gruh merger (an accounting change in fees payable to lenders) and one-time Rs 200-crore provisioning on standard assets pertaining to its exposure in one N-E state (where on-time repayments are normalising; past disruptions have seen similar return to normalcy). On the back of trimming our loan growth estimates, we fine-tune our target price downwards by 7% to Rs 814, representing a yet robust 56% upside, meriting a ‘buy’ rating on the stock.
The analyst call was a positive event (similar to Q2) yielding several new disclosures as well as the conservative provisioning policy of the management. Merged loan book grew an estimated 19% on a comparable basis year-on-year, which we expect will bounce back in coming quarters as disruptions in the N-E subside. A technical increase in NPLs due to accounting standards applicable to Gruh’s book under Indian GAAP (vs IndAS earlier) saw margins dip 20 bps quarter-on-quarter to 7.9% as also due to excess liquidity maintained to repay Gruh’s borrowings — both factors unlikely to recur. Accounting-related changes in the opex line (mentioned above) saw operating profits grow 22% y-o-y.
After taking an additional Rs 200-crore provisioning on standard loans in the Assam book, credit costs were at ~190 bps with gross NPAs rising to 1.9% and coverage ratio dipping to 58% vs 68%, sequentially. Given the large provisioning taken last year on account of IL&FS as well as the lower tax rate, reported PAT growth remained robust at 71% y-o-y. We cut our earnings estimates by 3% in FY21E and 13% in FY22E mainly on the back of lower loan growth as we remain conservative vs our earlier stance and yet expect the bank to report RoAs of 3.8-4% on merged basis over FY20-22E. The stock trades at a P/E of 18x and P/BV of 3.6x on FY21E basis vs its historical average of 5.2x. We trim our TP to Rs 814, representing an upside of 56%. We reiterate our ‘buy’ rating.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.