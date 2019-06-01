Analyst Corner | ‘Reduce’ on Sun Pharma; target price revised to Rs 425 (markets)

By: |
Published: June 1, 2019 2:29:13 AM

While guidance of low to mid teen revenue growth on reported basis is in line with our estimates, we expect margin to remain subdued given scale-up in specialty investments.

Q4 EBITDA margin (adj. for forex) was lower at 14.9% impacted by (1) one-time lower sales in India (80% margin) partly offset by higher US sales (20% margin) and (2) higher SG&A costs (+23% YoY) and staff costs (+17% YoY) given specialty ramp-up (DTC) and Pola Pharma acquisition in Japan.

EBITDA margin (adj. for sales impact) was 22% (down 210 bps YoY/ 280 bps QoQ) in our view vs our estimate of 24%. Management expects Ilumya sales to pick up gradually (as seeing prescription traction), but Cequa launch to be delayed by a quarter.

While guidance of low to mid teen revenue growth on reported basis is in line with our estimates, we expect margin to remain subdued given scale-up in specialty investments. We cut FY20/21E EPS by 3%/5% and revise TP to `425 (20x FY21E EPS) vs. `450 earlier. Outcome of pricing probe in US (w.r.t. Taro) and scale-up of specialty R&D assets remain the key catalysts. Reduce.

Q4’19 revenue at `70.4 bn grew 5% YoY (4%/5% below our/consensus estimate) as (a) India formulations (16% of sales) declined 44% YoY led by one-time impact of `10.9 bn due to shift in distribution of domestic formulations from Aditya Medisales (AML) to Sun Pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Sun Pharma Distributors (SPDL); adjusted for this one-off, sales in Q4 were at `21.86 bn (+11% YoY); FY19 would still be muted at 5% YoY, (b) US business (45% of sales) grew 20% YoY/ +22% QoQ to $443 m primarily due to 6-month supply opportunity to a customer (starting from Q4FY19); base business was largely flat QoQ.

As a result, US sales (ex-Taro) grew 38% QoQ while Taro sales at $162 m grew 2% QoQ and 7% YoY, and (c) Growth in RoW (+44% YoY, 32% YoY in USD terms) led by Pola Pharma’s acquisition in Japan and bulk drugs/API (+37% YoY) was partially offset by decline in EM sales.

Staff and other expenses were higher. This led to reported EBITDA of `10.2 bn and margin at 14.2% (-9 pp YoY/ -13.6 pp QoQ). Adj for forex, India (80% margin) and US (20% margin) sales impact, the margin was at 23% (-138 bps YoY/ -216 bps QoQ). Lower other income (-7% YoY), flat depreciation coupled with lower tax rate at -4% led to reported PAT of `6.4 bn (-53% YoY/ -49% QoQ).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner | ‘Reduce’ on Sun Pharma; target price revised to Rs 425 (markets)
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition