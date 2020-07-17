Analyst Corner: ‘Reduce’ Bandhan Bank as upside from fair value limited

Bandhan Bank reported the trend on collection ratio to give a perspective of the underlying improvement it is witnessing as the lockdown is gradually getting lifted across geographies.

Post our last upgrade, we saw a sharp rise in the bank’s stock price as data on collections improved, giving confidence that the business is likely to see lower-than-earlier-predicted credit costs. Even as we are in agreement with this line of thought, we believe that currently available information is insufficient to determine credit costs or growth trends. With limited upside to our fair value, we downgrade our rating to reduce from add earlier but revise FV to Rs 330 from Rs 270 earlier.

Bandhan Bank reported ~30% yoy decline in earnings on higher-than-expected loan-loss provisions (up ~6X y-o-y) while operating performance was healthy with 17% y-o-y PPOP growth. Core operating performance was strong under the circumstances with 3% q-o-q AUM growth, ~10 bps q-o-q NIM expansion helping deliver 15% NII growth.

Deposit momentum continued with ~40% y-o-y growth and CASA ratio improving marginally q-o-q to 37%. Business is showing signs of normalisation with disbursements closer to pre-Covid levels across business segments.

Bandhan Bank reported the trend on collection ratio to give a perspective of the underlying improvement it is witnessing as the lockdown is gradually getting lifted across geographies. Collection rates on the overall book improved to 76% compared to ~30% in April. The bank has cumulative provisions of over 2% of AUM and ~3.5% of MFI book. Given the large share of unsecured nature of the book, the bank needs to see collection rates improve to 90%+ levels by the end of moratorium and pre-Covid levels by end of year. Operationally intensive nature of collections in the context of further lockdowns and recent floods in home states add to credit risks over the near to medium term. The bank has made a total provision of ~2% of loans in the past two quarters as contingent standard provisions, which would be used as the bank start to assess the impact after complete removal of moratorium.

The downgrade is a reflection of the sharp increase in stock price in recent months. While the bank’s business is yet to achieve normalised levels, we see lower scope for error from a price perspective. Our fair value to Rs 330 from Rs 270 earlier, values the bank at 2.4X book and 15X June 2022E EPS for RoEs at ~15% levels currently. We are building ~3.5% annualised credit costs for FY2021-22E as we are yet to establish clear insights on credit costs caused due to the current lockdown.