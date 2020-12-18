Analyst corner: PVR fundamentals intact despite near-term hiccups

PVR had liquidity of Rs 5.5 billion as at end-October 2020.

PVR has scheduled a board meeting on December 18 to consider raising funds through issue of equity (or other instruments) by way of QIP (or other modes). We believe that the company is adequately funded to sustain operations for 6-7 months even if occupancy remains subdued and cash burn elevated at current levels. Additional funding would help reduce debt to enable investments in organic/inorganic opportunities post-Covid, or in event of resurgence of Covid-19.

PVR had liquidity of Rs 5.5 billion as at end-October 2020. It has to repay debt of Rs 1 billion by March 2021. As per our estimate, PVR is incurring Ebitda loss of Rs 500-600 million/month and interest expense of Rs 110 million/month at present (from November 2020).

Cash burn is higher (on expected lines) versus 1HFY21, as operations have resumed at subdued occupancy pending release of key movies. PVR is adequately funded to sustain operations for 6-7 months even if one assumes cash burn to continue at the current run rate.

PVR’s gross/net debt is about Rs 15 billion/Rs 10 billion as of date; equity fund raise would reduce leverage enabling PVR to invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities post-Covid. We note that PVR raised Rs 3 bn in August 2020 through a rights issue.