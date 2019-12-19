Analyst corner: Pharma market reports 14.5% growth in November

By: |
Published: December 19, 2019 3:00:48 AM

Indian pharmaceutical market’s (IPM) growth recovered impressively to 14.5% YoY in November from 5.1% YoY in the previous month.

Volume growth for non-NLEM products was 5.5% YoY in Nov’19. Growth in NLEM products was driven by volumes (+9.6% YoY) and prices (+4.7% YoY).

Indian pharmaceutical market’s (IPM) growth recovered impressively to 14.5% YoY in November from 5.1% YoY in the previous month. The improvement can be partly ascribed to a low base of past year (Nov’18: +7% YoY) and a revival in volumes (+5.9% YoY v/s 2.7% and 3.5% in the prior two months). Price growth further improved to 5.7% and new launch growth came in at 3% YoY.

Growth stood at 10.4% YoY for the quarter ended Nov’19, led by price (+5.5%) and new launch (+2.7%). Volume growth for the quarter was relatively low at 2.2% YoY due to the dismal momentum in Sept-Oct’19. Notably, NLEM and non-NLEM products grew 11.2% and 10.4% YoY, respectively. On a MAT basis, industry growth stood at 9.8% YoY with price growth of 5.3% and new launch growth of 2.6% YoY.

In value terms, NLEM (~10% of IPM) secondary sales grew by 15.2% YoY and non-NLEM (~86% of IPM) by 14.6% YoY in Nov’19. Volume growth for non-NLEM products was 5.5% YoY in Nov’19. Growth in NLEM products was driven by volumes (+9.6% YoY) and prices (+4.7% YoY).

In Nov’19, Dr. Reddy’s (+28% YoY), JB Chemicals (+26.6% YoY) and Emcure (+23.6% YoY) delivered the highest growth. Dr. Reddy’s performance was driven by strong double-digit growth in its top therapies, especially in gastro-intestinal/derma (+31.2%/+37.9 YoY). JB Chemicals gained from strong growth in cardiac (+39.1% YoY). Emcure witnessed good traction in price (+5.8%) and volumes (+5.9%). Sun Pharma’s sales improved from last quarter with growth of 14.5% YoY (Oct’19: 6.8%), mainly driven by Anti-infective/gastro (+29.8%/17.7% YoY). Secondary sales for Alembic (8.9% YoY), GSK (+9.4% YoY), Ajanta (+10.1% YoY), and Ipca (+11.4% YoY) were below IPM growth for Nov’19. On a MAT basis, JB Chemicals/Torrent reported highest price growth of 9.3%/8.2%. AstraZeneca saw highest growth in new launches (+5.5% YoY).

Respiratory therapy exhibited highest YoY growth of 19.7% among the top 10 therapies, followed by anti-infectives (+17% YoY) and pain-analgesics (+15.2% YoY) in Nov’19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst corner: Pharma market reports 14.5% growth in November
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SEBI fines on Magnum Fincom Broking, 22 others for violation of PFUTP norms
2Markets carry on dream run; NCLAT order makes Tata Motors today’s biggest loser
3Prince Pipes IPO subscribed 28% on Day 1; robust demand from retail investors