Analyst Corner: Pending AQR report remains overhang on Yes Bank stock

With the appointment of Gill as the new MD & CEO, the key aspect to watch out would be his strategy to take the business forward.

YES reported in-line PAT of Rs 10 billion (down 7% y-o-y), driven by strong advances growth (up 42.2% y-o-y) and stable margin (3.3%). Headline asset quality deteriorated further with GNPA ratio up 50 bps

q-o-q at 2.1%.

However, excluding the one-off impact of a stressed infrastructure company, GNPA would have improved q-o-q to 1.3% (1.6% in Q2). SA deposits witnessed a sequential decline (down 9.6% q-o-q) as there was a run-off in government account leading to 51 bps q-o-q decline in CASA ratio.

Key highlight of the quarter is RBI’s approval of Ravneet Singh Gill as YES Bank’s new MD & CEO (to join on or before March 1, 2019). Ravneet Gill, current CEO of Deutsche Bank (India), brings with him a lot of experience in international banking and is a strong process-oriented person with deep relationships.

(a) Growth in advances was primarily driven by retail (up 83.2% y-o-y) and corporate book (42.4% y-o-y); growth in medium enterprises (12% y-o-y) and small and micro enterprises (23.4% y-o-y) was relatively lower; (b) deposits were flat sequentially as growth in corporate (8% q-o-q) and retail deposits

(5% q-o-q) was offset by runoff in CDs (`70 billion); (c) non-Interest Income declined 37.4% y-o-y predominantly on account of treasury loss; and

(d) on IL&FS, bank has a total exposure of `25.3 billion, of which `19.1 billion is classified as NPA with 25% PCR and remaining `6.2 billion is still standard with 15% PCR. YES believes aggregate provisions are adequate with expected realisations.

RBI’s AQR report is still pending and this would remain an overhang on the stock.

Also, with CET 1 at 9.1% (tier I at 12.0%) and loan growth >40%, the bank has limited options but to raise fresh equity. However, this will be challenging in the current environment. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.6x/1.4x FY20E/FY21E ABV of `136/`157.