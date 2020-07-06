Analyst Corner: ONGC rating ‘buy’ – Impairment loss hit the bottomline

While outlook for oil production is muted, KG-98/2 will boost gas output; valuations inexpensive; ‘Buy’ retained
ONGC reported Q4FY20 EBITDAX of Rs 36.9 bn (down 70.2% y-o-y, 70% q-o-q), missing our estimate by 63%. Key takeways: (i) The miss is primarily due to a one-time impairment loss worth Rs 48.9 bn towards crude oil/gas inventory. Adding back the impairment cost, ONGC’s profit dipped by 55.5% y-o-y to Rs 18.0 bn. Impairment is now a global phenomenon with majors Shell and BP Plc too planning to take hit thereof; (ii) ONGC’s oil sales volumes declined by 7.3% y-o-y and gas by 10.3% y-o-y as COVID-19 struck in the end of March; (iii) realisations are broadly in line, sliding by 20% y-o-y in case of oil to $49/bbl and 9.9% y-o-y in case of gas to $3.55/ mmbtu.
The KG-98/2 basin production start is delayed due to COVID-19; it shall now be ramped up by Dec-21, which shall drive up gas production by 15%. We expect ONGC’s Rs 800-bn worth of projects under implementation to revive gas production from FY20–23e with an Ebitda CAGR of 13%. However, we remain cautious on FY21 demand outlook bearing in mind the COVID-19 crisis and the Saudi-Russia uncertainty on crude production cuts. All in all, we are cutting FY21E oil production forecast by 8.7%. Retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs 100/share ( Rs 103 earlier) given its attractive 4.9x FY22e PER.
Production remains subdued; muted outlook for oil: Oil production (-1.4% y-o-y) continued to decline and underperform management’s guidance. More worryingly, gas production has started declining (down 7.9% y-o-y, 2.2% q-o-q), reversing several quarters of steady production. We now expect oil production to remain flat over FY20–23 while gas production will rise due to KG-98/2, though it remained muted in 1HFY21 due to the COVID-19 impact. Besides, gas profitability would improve as KG gas is eligible for deepwater pricing.
Operating performance: Stable, but challenges in near term — ONGC incurred capex of Rs 300 bn in FY20, and has given FY21 revenue guidance of Rs 320 bn. Its net debt/equity remains at 0.4x (FY20) with healthy FCF of Rs 171 bn.
Outlook: Inexpensive: Start of large KG-98/2 production in FY21e, which is eligible for deep-water pricing, shall boost gas revenue. Valuations are compelling at 4.9x FY22e PER. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.