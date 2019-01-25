Analyst Corner: Nestle India is best play on fast growing packaged food space

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 12:16 AM

Nestle is winning back market share in its core categories on the back of increasing focus on distribution, product launches and strong media campaigns.

Analyst Corner: Nestle India is best play on fast growing packaged food space

We believe Nestle is the best way to play the fast growing packaged food space in India. We are impressed by volume growth turnaround and expect strong growth to continue. Nestle is winning back market share in its core categories on the back of increasing focus on distribution, product launches and strong media campaigns. While beverages & chocolates will lead the growth, other segments (milk products & nutrition, prepared dishes) are also outperforming industry growth. We are 5-6% ahead of consensus for CY19E/20E earnings. We prefer Nestle over Britannia as: 1) Nestle has superior return ratios despite trading at similar valuations, per consensus; and 2) Nestle deserves a premium for its diversified product portfolio and access to brands and technology from the parent firm.

Nestle is winning back market share in infant nutrition with new value-added products and increasing distribution. In the last 5-7 years, Nestle has lost market share to global players with strong access to pharmacies. Nestle has built a robust ecosystem over the years and new products launches are helping it bounce back. Incumbents like Nestle will continue to benefit in an industry which has restrictions on advertising. We believe value-added products like ‘NAN Excella Pro’, NANGROW and Ceregrow can add significant growth.

We believe the beverage and chocolate segments will lead growth in the medium term. In beverages, success of value-added products like Nescafe RTD (ready to drink category) and increasing distribution is helping growth. In chocolates, Nestle has lost meaningful market share, especially to Ferrero, in the last 5-7 years.

Nestle is gaining this back with aggressive launches (Munch-o- Nuts, KitKat Dessert Delight) that have done well in the last one year. We expect the strong market share gain momentum to continue and we believe Nestle is still some distance away from peak market share. Management has indicated that brand extensions are an important growth driver for Maggi.

Nestle India (NEST) is a subsidiary of world’s largest foods company, Nestle. Nestle enjoys market leadership in 7 out of 9 categories it operates in. Primarily it caters to 4 segments: 1) Milk products & nutrition (48.1% of domestic revenue), 2) Prepared dishes and cooking aids (28%), 3) Chocolates and confectionaries (12.7%) and 4% respectively) and beverages (11.2%). Recently NEST entered breakfast cereals category. Some of the popular brands include NESCAFE, MAGGI, KitKat, Cerelac, NAN, Lactogen etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner: Nestle India is best play on fast growing packaged food space
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition