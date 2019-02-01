Analyst Corner: MLD betting big on MoUs as it eyes mindful growth

The firm recently firmed up an MoU for 0.7 m sq ft development in south Bengaluru, taking its portfolio to 1.5 m sq ft in 9MFY19. (Representational photo/Reuters)

By Anandrathi

Mahindra Lifespace Developers’ (MLD) portfolio augmentation (a long-held issue) seems to be getting due attention on the recent conversion of two MoUs into firm agreements. Though recent conversions augur well, more is desired to utilise resources optimally. Otherwise, 9MFY19 has been good: healthy bookings, wholesome cash flows, strategic tie-ups and comforting launches (which, though, could have been better).

The firm recently firmed up an MoU for 0.7 m sq ft development in south Bengaluru, taking its portfolio to 1.5 m sq ft in 9MFY19. Though reassuring, the area added is only slightly more than that sold in 9 m, implying it largely replaces the sold area. Thus for growth, the company would need to add more.

Without quantifying, the management identifies the improved deal flow as a result of external factors (recent liquidity issues) and internal efforts (larger business development team and decentralised decision-making). However, as the management aims at mindful growth, some of them are likely to fall by the way. Besides the pipeline under negotiation, three MoUs are in the works. Origins in Chennai recently signed ‘Yanmar Group’, a Japan-based diesel-engine maker, as its first client. The management sees this as a stepping stone and believes a client like ‘Yanmar’ sets the tone for the kind of clientele that could evince interest.

Third-party debt (all entities combined, as accounted under IGAAP) was down Rs 70 crore q/q to Rs 89 crore, largely helped by lower debt for the standalone entity and the two SEZs. At CMP, the stock trades at 1x end-Dec’18 BV of Rs 384, in line with the 1.1x five-year median. Risk would be failure to capital-efficiently augment its portfolio. The low-geared balance sheet gives the company the chance to make the most of the current tight liquidity scenario and create a pipeline for future growth.