Analyst Corner: Margin pressures to continue onrising onsite costs in IT services

Tier-1 IT (ex CTSH) is likely to grow 1.1% q-o-q in CC on aggregate (vs 2.8% in Q3FY19) and 8.6% y-o-y in CC (vs 10.1% in Q2FY20).

We expect a CC benefit of 50-90bps in Tier-1 IT (ex CTSH) and 30-40bps benefit in mid-cap IT in Q3 led by appreciation in major currencies vs US dollar. Rupee depreciated 1.2% on average in Q3, which is likely to benefit margins to the tune of 20-30bps.

We expect TechM to lead on growth with 2% q-o-q CC (led by partial contribution from AT&T deal and strong retail BPO seasonality), followed by WPRO (led by acquisition and large deal win)/HCLT (better seasonality in the products business) at 1.7%/1.6%, while INFO/TCS should lag with 0.8% growth.

Moderation in y-o-y growth is likely to be driven by weakness in BFSI/Retail (45-50% of revenues for Tier-1 IT), higher-than-usual furloughs and client-specific issues. On guidance, we expect INFO to raise FY20 revenue growth guidance to 9.5-10.5% (vs 9- 10%) given a low asking rate of 0.4% q-o-q in Q4 to reach the top end. We expect HCLT to narrow revenue growth guidance to 16-17% (vs 15-17%) and we think it is likely to deliver growth at the top end in FY20F. We expect WPRO to guide for 0.5-2.5% q-o-q growth in Q4 on strong seasonality. We expect CTSH to guide for 3-5% growth for CY20.

Margin pressures to continue despite rising share of Digital, we expect Ebit margins to fall 100-390bps y-o-y for TCS/WPRO/TechM and be flattish for INFO/HCLT. Margin pressures will continue given rising onsite costs including sub-contractors on immigration risks and talent shortage in the US, investments in building capabilities in digital and sales alongside pricing pressure in legacy and high attrition.

As growth moderates, we see companies focusing on costs, and the levers include offshoring, pyramiding and SGA. We expect q-o-q margins to be up 60-90bps at INFO/TCS led by operational efficiencies and tailwinds from wage hikes at INFO, flattish at WPRO and 30-60bps below at HCLT (due to wage hikes)/TechM (due to large deal transition cost and one-off gain in Q2).