Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘sell’ on GPL with revised fair value of Rs 610

GPL made residential bookings worth Rs 2,360 crore in Q4, its highest ever in any quarter, a growth of 10% on y-o-y basis.

Godrej Properties (GPL) closed the year with a strong sales performance of Rs 5,900 crore (+12% y-o-y) aided by the launch of as many as 17 projects, with sales in Q4FY20 at Rs 2,360 crore (+10% y-o-y) marking the best quarterly performance for the company. While pre-sales performance remains strong (historical strength area), margin performance for delivered projects is less enthusing with an Ebitda margins of 14% in FY20 and losses of Rs 85.1 crore from JVs. Maintain ‘sell’ rating with a revised fair value of Rs 610/share (from Rs 700/share).

GPL reported revenues of Rs 1,160 crore (+10% y-o-y) on account of strong delivery of 1.9 mn sq ft during the quarter. Ebitda margin in Q4FY20 continued to remain low at 13.6% after declining to 11% in Q3—we note that weak margins are despite delivery of 0.35 mn sq ft in Trees (Phase-3).

Share of profits from associates/JVs remained negative in full FY20, declining from Rs 14 crore in FY19 to negative Rs 85.1 crore in FY20. We highlight that GPL has delivered seven projects aggregating 4.11 mn sq ft in FY20, including three projects (1.37 mn sq ft) in Q4. Cash collections during the quarter increased to an all-time high of Rs 1,400 crore (+14% y-o-y) on account of higher sales as well as delivery. Operating cash flow in Q4 was at Rs 340 crore (full FY20 also at Rs 340 crore). However, payment for land and approvals in Q4 of Rs 350 crore led to a negative cash flow of Rs 66 crore. We note that GPL generated net cash of Rs 980 crore in FY20, including an equity raise of Rs 2,100 crore in Q1FY20.

GPL made residential bookings worth Rs 2,360 crore in Q4, its highest ever in any quarter, a growth of 10% on y-o-y basis. Full-year sales value stood at Rs 5,900 crore, +11% increase from sales value of Rs 5,300 crore in FY19. Increase in sales should be seen in the context of seven new launches achieved in Q4 which contributed 60% of the sales.

Interestingly, the company achieved sales of over 7,300 homes in FY20 of which over 3,000 homes were sold in Q4 as the company focused on digital sales amid lockdown. We expect real estate companies to have a difficult year during FY21E, and GPL would have its share of back-ended sales and delayed construction activity reflected in our lowered pre-sales estimate of Rs 4,400 crore for FY21E.