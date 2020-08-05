Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘reduce’ on Tata Motors with TP at Rs 96

Lack of EV success a key risk for JLR. Both JLR and India business may continue to struggle over next 2 years.
Lack of EV success a key risk for JLR. Both JLR and India business may continue to struggle over next 2 years. Maintain ‘reduce’, raise TP to Rs 96, implying ~9% downside JLR’s 1QFY21 Ebitda/Ebit at £101million/£390 million were much ahead our estimates (£139 million /£651 million) driven by much lower other expenses. Also, net sales per vehicle were up 30% q-o-q on favourable model and geography mix. Lower warranty costs and £124 million furlough support from UK government supported margins. For India, Ebitda at Rs 8.4 billion was ahead (est Rs 11.4 billion) driven by much higher non-vehicle revenue mix. FCF for 1QFY21 was Rs 182 billion (JLR: £1.5 billion, Rs 43 billion for India).
Management indicated strong response to Defender, with over 30,000 dealer bookings (of this, customer orders are 30-40%) compared to ~22,000 units in 4Q . Also, it has plans to launch 4 plug-in hybrid and 6 mild hybrid variants by FY21-end. Retail inventory has also come down to ~70 days in July with target of ~55 days by September. The company guided for positive FCF for JLR from 2QFY21 onwards, for standalone in FY21F.
For JLR, we expect volume growth of -6%/+10% (-8%/11% earlier) over FY21F/22F. We raise our Ebit margins to 3.3% for FY21F (1.3% earlier) but maintain 4% in FY22F. We introduce FY23F with volume growth of 8% y-o-y and Ebit margins of 4.1%. Recent sharp appreciation in £ vs $ (1.31 currently vs 1.24 in 1QFY21) is a risk, though.
JLR has only 1 BEV – iPace in its portfolio (XJ BEV has got deferred due to capex cut). Competitors have a much stronger EV model cycle. JLR’s PHEVs (range ~66km) will not be able to compete with competitors (range ~300 miles). Even high-FCF generating luxury OEMs trade at ~1-1.5x EV/Ebitda. Thus, while JLR can turn FCF positive in FY22F, we don’t think it will lead to any significant re-rating.
For India business, management expects >30% fall for MHCVs in FY21F. CV financing has become difficult due to more expensive BS-6 trucks and lower Loan to Value (LTV). We maintain our MHCV estimates of -25%/+30% for FY21F/22F and expect Ebitda margins at 2%/6.7% (unchanged for FY22F). We introduce FY23F with MHCV volume growth of 25% and Ebitda margin at 7.9%.
