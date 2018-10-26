Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘hold’on Wipro, revised target price Rs 340

Maintain ‘hold’on Wipro, revised target price Rs 340

Wipro’s Q2FY19 IT services’ revenue at $2,041 million (up 0.7% Q-o-Q) surpassed Street’s 0.3% decline estimate. Adjusting for divestment of the data centre business, revenue grew 1.9% in dollar terms and 2.8% in cc. Adjusted EBIT margin at 16.7% also surpassed Street’s 15.8% estimate.

Wipro is guiding for a modest revenue growth of 1.0-3.0% in a seasonally weak Q3. We attribute the improving performance to significant uptick in demand environment and good execution. However, we remain wary of concerns in the HPS business and consistent decline in India & MEA business. We await resolution of these issues and material acceleration in revenue growth before revising our target multiple of 16x. Maintain ‘hold’ with revised TP of Rs 340 (Rs 330 earlier).

Adjusting for divestment of the data centre business, Wipro reported 2.8% Q-o-Q (cc) revenue growth with key segments BFSI and consumer leading the pack — up 4.4% and 4.8%, respectively (cc). The company has also witnessed revival in energy & utilities business (up 4.0%) and uptick in communications business (up 4.2%). Healthcare continued to remain a drag due to regulatory uncertainties in HPS. Digital continued to grow robustly—13.4% QoQ—contributing 31.4% to revenue.

Operating margin, adjusting for one-time impact, stood at 18.1% — up 250bps Q-o-Q. Rupee depreciation aided margin by 70bps; operating efficiencies, despite absorbing wage hike impact, further contributed 180bps to the expansion.

Key reasons for margin improvement include price improvement due to automation initiative, better performance of global operating subsidiaries and higher utilisation.

Amidst strong demand, Wipro’s key verticals BFSI and consumer are showing good growth. However, in our view, material revenue acceleration is required to upgrade the target multiple of 16x. We believe, Wipro will continue to grow below industry, justifying current valuation of 14.5x FY20E EPS. We retain ‘hold/SP’ with TP of Rs 340 (16x FY20E EPS) as we build in higher dollar-rupee estimate.