Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘hold’ on MCX with target price of Rs 908

MCX reported Q1FY19 PAT of mere Rs 62 million, much lower than our estimate, largely impacted by: a) exceptional item of Rs 238 million (change in valuation method of bond portfolio) and lower other income (largely treasury income). While ADTV momentum sustained (up 30% year-on-year), transactional revenue was softer as average realisation declined, a trend we expect to sustain.

Moreover, option roll out has been gradual and institutional participation is awaited. Advent of universal exchange norms challenges MCX’s monopoly, posing risk to the premium multiple it commands. While taking away liquidity from MCX will not be easy for new players, predatory pricing could limit its pricing power. Despite the associated risks, the stock trades at 22x FY20E EPS, in turn capping the upside. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD’ with target price of Rs 908.

In Q1FY19, ADTV recovery momentum sustained at Rs 240-245 billion, growing 30% year-on-year (flat quarter-on-quarter), largely led by metals and energy segments. Recovery post demonetisation, especially in bullion, has been modest, denting overall ADTV (bullion volume down >5% year-on-year). Even options volumes (though too early to draw a trend) have been modest and remain a key monitorable. We expect activity levels to pick up once volatility kicks in, options scale up and institutional participation is permitted. Hence, we estimate 27% volume CAGR over FY18-20.

Even as transactional revenue grew >23% year-on-year, lower other income (lower treasury) negated the impact of operating leverage benefits. Moreover, profitability was impacted by one-off item of Rs 238 million (on portfolio of Rs 308 million) as MCX valued portfolio of tax-free bonds on security level valuation versus fair valuation on daily basis earlier. The change was initiated due to too much volatility in the earlier valuation methodology.

Factoring in slower than anticipated revenue traction and one time exception hit we prune our FY19/FY20 EPS by 26%/10%, consequently leading to target price of `908 (earlier `975). Furthermore, structural risk of universal exchange will challenge MCX’s monopoly and pose a threat to its revenue momentum.

Despite associated risks, the stock trades at 22x FY20E EPS, thereby limiting the price upside. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’. Having launched options (in terms of notional value the options is 5-7% of future across the entire spectrum, the management eventually wants to take this to 60% levels), the next step is index based trading on commodities and the communication with regulators is on track. Management is also focusing on building deliverable contracts in derivative segments (regulator is supporting this deliverable contracts).