  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst corner: Maintain ‘hold’ on Avenue Supermarts with TP of Rs 2,864

By: |
January 12, 2021 10:35 AM

In addition to opening fulfilment centres and entering Pune, DMart entered three more cities during the quarter.

Dmart, Avenue Supermarts, EBITDA margin t, Maintain Hold, EBITDA jumping 16%YoYDMart enteredthree more citiesduringthequarter.

Avenue supermarts (DMart) got back on growth track inQ3FY21with 9% growth (14% above estimate, Q2FY21:- 11%). Other key highlights, strong open control: Other expenses fell 7% YoY despite the revenue growth, driving EBITDA margin to multi-quarter high. Stepped up eCommerce aggression: In addition to opening fulfilment centres and entering Pune, DMart entered three more cities during the quarter. We believe the aggression on e-commerce along with potential market share gains in modern trade channel bodes well for long-term growth sustenance and thus raise target multiple to 60x EV/EBITDA and TP to INR 2,864. We still maintain ‘HOLD’.

Continued aggression and overall performance will drive further rerating. DMart reported much better-than-expected recovery with revenue rising 9% YoY to INR 74bn (Q2FY21: -11%) led by benefit from a surge in the festive season. December didn’t trend as well as the festival months of October and November. December, mature stores (two years and older, 162 stores of 221) recovered ~96% due to curbed store operations in a few cities post-Diwali due to tonight curfews and weekend closure. Gross margin rose 60bps QoQ as overall sales and sales mix are now trending close to pre-covid levels.

Related News

Key highlight was the contraction in other expenses, which saw the firm reporting EBITDA margin of 9.3% (Q3FY20: 8.8%, Q2FY21: 6.2%) with EBITDA jumping 16% YoY. DMart continues to maintain its cost structure to covid times,  with recovery exceeding pre-pandemic level. Also, FMCG firms are highlighting Modern T-rade is back on a growth trajectory. We see market share gains for DMart as Big Bazaar struggles due to group level issues. Factoring beat in performance, we revise up FY21/22E PAT11%/8%. Also, increased-com aggression and potential market share gains enhance growth sustenance visibility. Hence, we raise target multiple to 60x (from 50x) EV/EBITDA as we roll forward to Q1FY23, leading to TP of INR 2,864 (INR2 ,131 earlier). Maintain ‘HOLD.’

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst corner Maintain hold on Avenue Supermarts with TP of Rs 2864
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NSE launches futures & options contracts for Nifty Financial Services index
2MSCI rejig of tech stocks, high FX reserves to favor Rupee; USD-INR may trade in this range in CY21
3SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty; 5 things to know before opening bell