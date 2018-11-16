Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’on Mahanagar Gas, target price Rs 1,098

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) posted a healthy Q2 EBITDA of Rs 2.2bn (11% YoY), 6.5% above consensus due to robust volume growth (9.5% YoY, 3% above estimate) and stable margins.

EBITDA margin remained flat QoQ at Rs 8.1/scm due to lower-than-expected gas costs as MGL relies on spot LNG (while GGL uses oil-linked LNG).

However, management has maintained FY19 volume guidance of 6–7% as industrial users shifted to PNG in Q2 due to temporary supply issues in alternative fuels. We expect MGL to comfortably achieve this target and thus maintain the earnings estimates and TP at Rs 1,098/share. Maintain ‘buy’.
