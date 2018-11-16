Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’on Mahanagar Gas, target price Rs 1,098

EBITDA margin remained flat QoQ at Rs 8.1/scm due to lower-than-expected gas costs as MGL relies on spot LNG (while GGL uses oil-linked LNG).

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) posted a healthy Q2 EBITDA of Rs 2.2bn (11% Y-o-Y), 6.5% above consensus due to robust volume growth (9.5% YoY, 3% above estimate) and stable margins. Key highlights: 1) Volume growth beat our estimates as CNG growth has picked up in FY19 with higher vehicle conversions (quarterly run rate of 21k versus 10k in FY18) while industrial growth was boosted by a one-off. 2) EBITDA margin remained flat QoQ at INR8.1/scm due to lower-than-expected gas costs as MGL relies on spot LNG (while GGL uses oil-linked LNG). However, management has maintained FY19 volume guidance of 6–7% as industrial users shifted to PNG in Q2 due to temporary supply issues in alternative fuels. While volume growth in 1HFY19 surged to 10.7% YoY, management continues to conservatively maintain medium-term volume growth guidance of 6–7%. We expect volumes to grow 7.8% annually over the next five years as CNG vehicle conversion has doubled over the past year.