Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’on Cyient, target price Rs 790

Management lowered its growth guidance for Services business (+8.5-9.5% CC) from double digit earlier citing weak 3Q.

By HDFC Securities

Cyient delivered weak performance in 3QFY19 on revenue front while margin expansion was a positive. Revenue at Rs 165.1mn was down 2.2% QoQ, -1.5% in CC (vs our est. of `168.1mn). Services (88% of rev, – 0.2% QoQ CC) growth was below expectation while DLM (12% of rev, -10.3% QoQ) fall was less than expected. Aerospace & Defence (34.3% of rev, +0.5% QoQ) has been stable in a seasonally weak quarter. EBITDA Margin was up 103bps QoQ to 14.7% (vs. our est of 14.1%), led by margin expansion in Services (16.3%,+100bps QoQ) and DLM (4%, +30bps QoQ).

Management lowered its growth guidance for Services business (+8.5-9.5% CC) from double digit earlier citing weak 3Q. However, the management added that order bookings will lead to strong growth in 4QFY19E. This is visible in the implied growth rate of ~6% QoQ required to achieve mid-point of the guidance. Margin expansion will be led by exit of lower margin contracts and better DLM margins. The company will continue to make investments in Platforms & IPs which will aid future growth. We expect growth to come from (1) Acceleration in Aerospace & Defence (2) Ramp-up in DLM and (3) Recovery in Communication led by new order wins.

We expect USD revenue growth of 9.7/10.6% and EBITDA% of 14.1/ 14.3% for FY20/21E, respectively, translating into revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGR of 10.1/15.0/9.5% over FY18-21E. In view of recovery in growth, better cost management, improving cash conversion, healthy return ratios (24% RoIC) and reasonable valuations (35% discount to LTTS) we remain positive on the stock. Maintain ‘buy’ with a TP to `790, implying 16x Dec-20 earnings.

Within Services, communication/ semiconductor was down 2.7/19.8% QoQ. Medical/utilities growth was strong at +4.2/+3.9/ QoQ. Communication was impacted due to exit of lower margin contracts and deferral of one large order to next quarter. 9MFY19 order bookings were strong for both Services & DLM (+18.1/64.5% YoY). DLM margin for the full year will be in lower single digit.