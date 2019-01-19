Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’on Cyient, target price Rs 790

By HDFC Securities
Cyient delivered weak performance in 3QFY19 on revenue front while margin expansion was a positive. Revenue at Rs 165.1mn was down 2.2% QoQ, -1.5% in CC (vs our est. of `168.1mn). Services (88% of rev, – 0.2% QoQ CC) growth was below expectation while DLM (12% of rev, -10.3% QoQ) fall was less than expected. Aerospace & Defence (34.3% of rev, +0.5% QoQ) has been stable in a seasonally weak quarter. EBITDA Margin was up 103bps QoQ to 14.7% (vs. our est of 14.1%), led by margin expansion in Services (16.3%,+100bps QoQ) and DLM (4%, +30bps QoQ).
Management lowered its growth guidance for Services business (+8.5-9.5% CC) from double digit earlier citing weak 3Q. However, the management added that order bookings will lead to strong growth in 4QFY19E. This is visible in the implied growth rate of ~6% QoQ required to achieve mid-point of the guidance. Margin expansion will be led by exit of lower margin contracts and better DLM margins. The company will continue to make investments in Platforms & IPs which will aid future growth. We expect growth to come from (1) Acceleration in Aerospace & Defence (2) Ramp-up in DLM and (3) Recovery in Communication led by new order wins.
We expect USD revenue growth of 9.7/10.6% and EBITDA% of 14.1/ 14.3% for FY20/21E, respectively, translating into revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGR of 10.1/15.0/9.5% over FY18-21E. In view of recovery in growth, better cost management, improving cash conversion, healthy return ratios (24% RoIC) and reasonable valuations (35% discount to LTTS) we remain positive on the stock. Maintain ‘buy’ with a TP to `790, implying 16x Dec-20 earnings.
Within Services, communication/ semiconductor was down 2.7/19.8% QoQ. Medical/utilities growth was strong at +4.2/+3.9/ QoQ. Communication was impacted due to exit of lower margin contracts and deferral of one large order to next quarter. 9MFY19 order bookings were strong for both Services & DLM (+18.1/64.5% YoY). DLM margin for the full year will be in lower single digit.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.