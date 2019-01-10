Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘Buy’ with Target Price of Rs 1,255 on HCL Technologies

We recently hosted HCL Tech’s (HCLT) CFO for investor meetings. The discussions covered organic business and Mode-3 strategy (esp. the recent product acquisition).
We recently hosted HCL Tech’s (HCLT) CFO for investor meetings. The discussions covered organic business and Mode-3 strategy (esp. the recent product acquisition). HCLT has under-performed peers 30% over the last two years on (1) Organic growth slowdown, with IMS slowing from 9% to 4% YoY, and (2) Balance sheet-heavy capital allocation strategy.
HCLT’s rev/PAT/OCF share in tier-1 IT has been steady at 15%. However, the high investment intensity (USD 1.7bn ex-IBM products in acquisitions and IPP) relative to peers (35% capex share of tier-1 IT) has led to a disproportionate increase in balance sheet size. HCLT’s transition from a low capital-intensity services business to an asset-heavy, IP-led model has hit FCF generation (8% share of tier-1 IT).
It has also slowed down core RoCE from 35% to 28% over FY17-19. HCLT’s latest product acquisition is a bold move into uncharted territory (both scale and nature). While integration and cross-sell hold challenge and opportunity here, the organic business is also set to benefit from ramp up of large deal wins. If both engines fire, a re-rating is likely, though investors will wait for sustained evidence.
Also read| DB Corp, HT Media, Jagran Prakashan shares surge up to 15% as govt hikes ad rates by 25%
We maintain faith in HCLT based on (1) Organic business recovery, supported by ramp-up of large deal wins, (2) ER&D/IMS pedigree (strong growth in >USD 50mn client bucket), (3) Strong ‘option value’ in synergies from product acquisition – cross-sell, market opportunity. Maintain BUY. Our TP is Rs1,255 at 14x Dec-20E EPS (in-line with 5-yr avg multiple). FY19E revenue growth guidance at mid-point of ‘9.5 to 11.5%’ maintained (50% organic), with better traction seen in the organic business. The payout policy of 50% of net income is unchanged. BFSI outlook is healthy ex-two large accounts. No incremental negative. Large deal wins have started contributing, such as P&G (USD 250mn TCV over 5 years) in 2QFY19.
The Nokia deal (USD 500mn TCV) will contribute from 3QFY19. IMS is coming off a sluggish phase and expected to be the largest driver of organic business. HCLT’s competition in IMS is with leading services majors in NorthAm and Europe. HCLT’s ER&D scale is improving.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.