Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘Buy’ on Vodafone Idea with a Target Price of Rs 37

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 12:27 AM

Company plans to gain market share in its strong circles with focused capex spend, as it expects its share in the net adds to go up. Management refrained from giving a timeline for sector revival.

Analyst Corner: Vodafone Idea: Maintain ‘Buy’ with a TP of Rs 37Analyst Corner: Vodafone Idea: Maintain ‘Buy’ with a TP of Rs 37

In the analyst meet, Vodafone Idea management reiterated its network integration is on track with full impact of synergy benefits expected in 2 years (by Q1FY21).

It has maintained its capex guidance (`270 bn in 2 years) as it expects cash position to improve from equity infusion, asset monetisation, ARPU improvement and synergy benefits. It sees market share stabilising at 30% (for 3+1 player market) as it expects to gain market share in its traditionally strong circles. Also, it expects ARPU to improve as 4G revenue share improves gradually.

Funding concerns to be alleviated by (i) `250 bn capital raise; (ii) sale of fiber network; and (iii) tower stake sale. Easing of competitive intensity will have stronger impact on the earnings of Vodafone Idea as (i) ARPU erosion subsides by FY20 and (ii) synergy benefits help improve margin. Maintain ‘Buy’ with a TP of `37.

READ ALSO | Warren Buffett’s only real-estate stock is a multi-bagger; here’s how much he made

Company plans to gain market share in its strong circles with focused capex spend, as it expects its share in the net adds to go up. Management refrained from giving a timeline for sector revival.

However, it sees opportunity for growth by pushing the unlimited bundles. It expects market share to stabilise around 30% as it sees market size as optimal with 3 players. Global average is of 3 player market with Ebitda margin of 39%. Management also highlighted there is slow down in Jio phone landing in Idea network.

We expect competitive intensity to reach steady state, easing pressure on ARPU by FY20. Vodafone Idea to benefit from operating leverage as ARPU improves gradually from FY20.

The company has signed new credit agreement with vendors that could provide `60-bn benefit in the near term. Synergy to improve margin after the merger led by rationalisation of overlapping sites.

Company tried to allay funding concerns as it had `89 bn of cash at the end of December 2018, and expects (i) `250 bn from equity infusion; and (ii) `50 bn from Indus monetisation. Additional synergy benefit of `200 bn is also expected in 2 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘Buy’ on Vodafone Idea with a Target Price of Rs 37
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition