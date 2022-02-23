  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner | Maintain buy on Sobha as housing upcycle unfolds

We readjust our target multiple, driving TP lower to Rs 1,025.

Written by Jeffries
Real Estate 02 Sobha
Maintain buy as the housing upcycle unfolds.

Key takeaway: Sobha’s operating performance stayed strong in Q3 as evident in an Op. CF surplus driven net debt decline of 4% q-o-q/11% y-o-y to a near 3-year low. Pre-sales performance was also good, driven by core Bangalore. Management is confident of accelerating new launch pace over next ~5 quarters to take advantage of the strong housing markets. We readjust our target multiple, driving TP lower to Rs 1,025. Maintain buy as the housing upcycle unfolds.

Q3 P&L below estimates: Sobha’s Q3 net profit of Rs 0.33bn, -32% q-o-q/+51% y-o-y, was below estimates on real estate revenues miss. Revenues, at Rs 6.9bn, -16% q-o-q/-1% y-o-y, were a miss as real estate revenues, -32% q-o-q/-4% y-o-y at Rs 4.5bn, were below estimates on lower project deliveries. Contract & manufacturing revenues were +30% q-o-q/+1% y-o-y to Rs 2.4bn. We note the lumpiness in real estate project revenues will take time to smoothen and company highlighted a large Rs 78bn of pre-sales yet to be recognised as revenues.

Bangalore drives sales performance: Sobha’s Q3 pre-sales (gross, pre-declared) of Rs 10.5bn, +18% y-o-y/+2% q-o-q were the 2nd highest ever. The core Bangalore market sales volumes at 0.96m sf (+20% q-o-q/+22% y-o-y), were the highest ever. The non-Bangalore sales (-34% q-o-q) were impacted due to weather and Covid-related challenges in the Kerala market. Gurgaon (+97% y-o-y) also did well.

Positive outlook on resi markets: Launch guidance increased. Strong performance of the Bangalore market has led the company to increase its launch pipeline in the city by 40% to 8.3m sf, in the near term. Overall launch pipeline of 13.7m sf/17 projects spread across 6 cities should help maintain sales momentum as management hopes to launch these projects by end FY23.

Even as the third wave has led to some loss of momentum in pre-sales in the key Bangalore and NCR markets; management expressed hope of recovering the momentum by quarter end. Strong demand is being seen across geographies and ticket-sizes. Management also mentioned that enough price hikes have been taken to tide over the impact of higher input costs.

Strong cash flows generation, more deleveraging ahead: Sobha’s real estate cash inflows were up 16% q-o-q/27% y-o-y to a record Rs 8.4bn. Q3 Op.CF of Rs 2.1bn was +18% q-o-q/+15% y-o-y to a 3 quarter high. There were some inflows recorded from a land deposit paid back; which led to negligible net spends on capex. Net-debt declined by Rs 1.2bn q-o-q to an 11-qtr low of Rs 26.5bn. Gearing is now down to an 15-qtr low of 1.07x and management expects cashflow generation to drive net gearing below 1.0x in 1-2 quarters; and likely lower going ahead.

Increase sales and target: Maintain buy. We currently expect a 23% y-o-y pre-sales growth for Sobha in FY22 and a 14% cagr over next two years. A stronger launch momentum and/or project additions can drive upside surprises. We cut our FY22 earnings estimate by 19% on the Q3 miss, but broadly maintain FY23/24 assumptions. Also, considering the rising rate risk in the market, we lower our target multiple to 9x EV/Ebitda vs. 10x. Target price of Rs 1,025 (1.090). Maintain buy.

