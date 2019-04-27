Analyst corner| Maintain ‘buy’ on SBI Life; price target at Rs 745

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 2:55:34 AM

New business for Q4 grew 15% yoy, driven by ULIP (+21%) and protection (+176%). Par-savings business was down 19% yoy, as the focus of SBI shifted to cross-selling protection.

SBI Life, retail protection, APE growth, IPRU, HDFC Life, capital market volatility, retail NBPExclusive distribution access with SBI and strong brand recall from its pseudo-sovereign identity give SBI Life a unique competitive advantage. Maintain ‘buy’, PT Rs 745, valuing at 2.4x FY21EV.

Strong Quarter – (i) above-industry savings growth; (ii) strong traction in retail protection; (iii) improving cost ratios and stable persistency. Increasing protection mix provides margin improvement levers. Exclusive distribution access with SBI and strong brand recall from its pseudo-sovereign identity give SBI Life a unique competitive advantage. Maintain ‘buy’, PT Rs 745, valuing at 2.4x FY21EV.

New business for Q4 grew 15% yoy, driven by ULIP (+21%) and protection (+176%). Par-savings business was down 19% yoy, as the focus of SBI shifted to cross-selling protection. APE growth was 15.2%, protection mix for FY19 improved to 6.8% (o/w 3.8% retail & 3.0% group credit life or term insurance) from 5.4% for FY18 (mostly group). We build ~17.6% APE growth for FY19-21.

Also read: Blockbuster IPO: Neogen Chemicals issue subscribed over 40 times last day; sees stellar demand

Having SBI as exclusive distributor for SBI Life gives it a unique advantage versus peers. A metric that indicates the latent opportunity of the channel: SBI Life’s bancassurance business done through SBI bank was 25bp of SBI’s deposit base, vs IPRU’s new business with ICICI Bank at ~80bp. New business written by bancassurance channel grew at 30.5% for Q4 (30% mix for FY19), the notable trend being a greater focus on selling unit-linked and protection products.

VNB margins for FY19 stood at 17.7%, 150bp improvement over FY18 due to: (i) higher protection mix; (ii) single premium paying structure for credit protect. This was partly offset by negative operating variance for the period. We build 20.3% margins for FY21, gradual improvement of 260 bps over FY19-21, driven by a 500 bps increase in protection mix to 11.8% in FY21.

SBI Life’s retail business franchise is geographically the most well diversified, leading to greater immunity from capital market downturns. The top three states contribute only 26%, vs 42% for IPRU and 54% for HDFC Life. Assuming Maharashtra’s portfolio to have the highest risk of capital market volatility, its 8% contribution to retail NBP of SBI Life is significantly lower than 20+% for IPRU and HDFC Life. We marginally tweak our EV estimate by (+)2% for FY20-21, factoring in stronger business growth and higher protection mix.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst corner| Maintain ‘buy’ on SBI Life; price target at Rs 745
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition