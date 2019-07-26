Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on L&T with revised target price of Rs 1,920

Working capital deteriorated 200bps largely helping vendor liquidity.

L&T’s Q1FY20 sales grew 10% y-o-y. Its Ebitda margin expanded 100bps to 11.2%. Adjusted PAT grew 21% y-o-y to Rs 1,360 crore. Despite a sluggish capex investment, order inflows grew 11% y-o-y to Rs 38,700 crore. Working capital deteriorated 200bps largely helping vendor liquidity. We believe that the forthcoming capex in select private sectors and in the Railways will lead to healthy inflows for the company. Adjusting for its discontinued operations, we reduce our FY20e and FY21e earnings to 4% and 6%, respectively. Considering the strong prospects, we maintain ‘buy’, with a revised TP of Rs 1,720 (a sum-of-parts valuation, based on FY21).

As per the management, domestic pipeline in FY20 will be ~Rs 8,40,000 crore. Infra Rs 5,40,000, generation Rs 50,000 crore, T&D Rs 1,00,000 crore, hydrocarbons Rs 1,20,000 crore, etc, comprise most of the domestic pipeline. The FY20 international pipeline will be ~ Rs 1,65,000 crore. In domestic infra, L&T enjoys a ~20-25% market share.

Internationally, it has ~10-15%. This would lead to ~10-12% growth in order inflows of ~ Rs 1,90,000-2,00,000 crore, in line with the management guidance. In Q1, order inflows grew 11% y-o-y to Rs 38,700 crore (international 23%). The order book has grown 9% y-o-y to Rs 2,94,000 crore (international 21%).

On the robust order book, we expect the company to achieve its ~ 12-15% sales growth guidance. We have adjusted our sales estimate for the discontinued operations in electrical & automation. Excluding the services business, margins likely to sustain. In infra, a pick-up in execution is expected to lead to margin improvement. Further, hydrocarbons and power are expected to show margin improvement in the core business.

With a strong book, we believe that sales growth will be healthy and margins are likely to sustain or improve from current levels. Further, monetisation of non-core assets will help the company release capital and improve return ratios. We maintain ‘buy’. Risk: Sluggish capex cycle.