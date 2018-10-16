Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on KBL with revised TP of Rs 138

Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on Karnataka Bank with revised TP of Rs 138

Karnataka Bank (KBL) reported a mixed Q2FY19 performance. PAT at Rs 1.1 billion (up 20% Y-o-Y) was supported by lower credit cost and controlled opex (down >2% YoY), even while core profitability was muted. While steady asset quality, lower SMA-2 accounts and sustained loan growth (up >21% YoY) was encouraging, operationally it was a soft quarter with pressure on NIMs, softer fee income (albeit improving) and muted CASA growth (SA up <10% YoY).

Factoring higher credit cost from IL&FS, we prune FY19E EPS by 9%. To reflect continued volatility in asset quality and earnings, we prune our target multiple to 0.9x, leading to revised TP of `138 (`163 earlier). However, higher share of retail (44%) and current valuation of 0.6x FY20E P/ABV lend comfort. Maintain ‘buy’.

Asset quality was steady with slippages being restricted to `3.7billion (3% versus run-rate of 4.8% over the past six quarters), leading to steady GNPLs of 4.7%. This, along with lower restructured book at `4 billionn, led to overall stress pool (NNPLs plus restructured book) falling to 3.8% (4.1% in Q1FY19). Moreover, SMA-2 book restricted to `3.5 billion (0.7%) lends comfort.

Despite this, we expect credit cost to remain high in FY19 due to migration of loans, IL&FS exposure (`1.6 billion all being standard) and lower provisioning coverage of sub-40% level.

NII growth was soft — up mere 6% Y-o-Y — following a dip in NIMs even as KBL continued to post >20% YoY loan growth (aided by strong spurt in the corporate segment). This, along with softer core fees (albeit, improving on lower base), led to muted core revenue. Meanwhile, lower opex (down >2% YoY) and utilisation of RBI’s dispensation on amortisation of MTM loss (INR268mn to be provided over H2FY19) aided operating profitability.