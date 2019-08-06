Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on ITC, target price at Rs 336

While cigarette volume grew mere 3% Y-o-Y, it was also on a positive base of 1.5%; this, coupled with calibrated price hikes, led to cigarette revenue growing 6.0% YoY.

ITC’s Q1FY20 net revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 5.8%, 8.7% and 12.6% YoY, respectively, came in line with estimates. Cigarette volume was subdued at 3% YoY (base of 1.5%), lower than ours and Street’s estimates.

EBIT margin expansion, after three quarters of compression, is heartening—cigarette EBIT margin jumped 145bps YoY, likely on higher tobacco leaf prices and higher usage of capsule filter now in the base. Q1FY20 numbers reflect ITC’s (with 80% volume and 85% value share) unwavering focus on recouping lost ground from illegal cigarettes and hence price hikes were muted. FMCG’s revenue growth was soft in the backdrop of macroeconomic slowdown, but EBITDA margin continued to expand for fifth consecutive quarter (up 145bps YoY). We expect gradual price hikes in cigarettes coupled with sustained margin expansion in FMCG business. Maintain ‘buy’.

While cigarette volume grew mere 3% Y-o-Y, it was also on a positive base of 1.5%; this, coupled with calibrated price hikes, led to cigarette revenue growing 6.0% YoY.

However, cigarette EBIT margin expanded 145bps after three quarters of decline.nFMCG business revenue grew 8.0% YoY on comparable basis (HUL’s at 6.6% YoY as well; however, on three years’ average basis,

ITC’s revenue grew 8.7% versus HUL’s 7.6%). FMCG reported EBITDA margin of 5.9% (up 145bps YoY/down 107bps QoQ).

Hotel business clocked high revenue growth of 15.0% YoY driven by increase in ARR, improvement in occupancy, higher F&B revenue and addition of new properties.

Revenues of agri and paper businesses grew 14.6% and 12.7% YoY, respectively. Agri business clocked second consecutive quarter of EBIT growth after multiple quarters of decline – up 4.3% YoY. Paper business reported robust EBIT growth of 11.5% YoY. The cigarette opportunity in India remains attractive with per capita consumption at 1/18th China’s.

Compared to global peers, where staples trade at a premium of 35% to cigarette companies, the premium in India is 65%, which should narrow. Hence, we maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with target price of `336.