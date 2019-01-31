ANALYST CORNER: Maintain ‘buy’ on HCL Tech with target price of Rs 1,300

While FY19 organic revenue is expected to grow ~6.5% y-o-y (cc), the overall revenue growth is estimated at higher end of the management’s 9.5–11.5% guidance.

HCL Technologies (HCLT) posted strong Q3FY19 numbers with 4.9% dollar revenue growth (2.6% Street estimate) and 19.7% operating margin (20.0% estimate). Key highlights: 1) strong deal momentum with 17 transformational deals inked during the quarter; 2) sustained growth and demand for ER&D services (up 5.1% q-o-q); 3) turnaround in IMS (up 10.4% q-o-q); and 4) FY19 revenue growth estimated at higher end of 9.5–11.5% guidance and margin guidance (19.5– 20.5%) maintained. We believe improved traction in organic revenue growth bodes well for healthy growth in FY20. Valuation at 12.1xFY20E EPS renders the stock attractive. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs 1,300 (16x Q1FY21E EPS).

While FY19 organic revenue is expected to grow ~6.5% y-o-y (cc), the overall revenue growth is estimated at higher end of the management’s 9.5–11.5% guidance. We believe this number is easily achievable considering robust revenue momentum in ER&D and turnaround in HCLT’s IMS offering. The financial services vertical, which was soft owing to rampdown in two large accounts, is likely to have bottomed out. HCLT continues to post broad-based growth across other verticals.

The management expects clients’ digital transformational spends in FY20 to remain robust, implying sustained revenue momentum for its Mode 2 services. But Mode 2’s overall Ebit margin is below HCLT’s average, primarily because of the company’s investments in its digital capabilities, which are being channelled into SG&A. We expect Mode 2 margins to pick up by FY20, but the gains will be partly offset by HCLT’s sustained investments in digital.

We believe HCLT is well-positioned to win large-scale transformation deals owing to its expertise in IMS & ER&D and partnerships with top global technology players. We expect ER&D (~25.5% of revenue) to be the next growth driver. Besides, the stock’s current valuation of 12.1xFY20E EPS implies limited downside and a favourable risk reward. Consolidated revenue at $2,202 million grew 4.9% q-o-q vs Street’s 2.6% growth estimate. In cc terms, revenue grew 5.6% q-o-q. In INR terms, revenue rose 5.6% q-o-q and 22.6% y-o-y. Gross profit stood at Rs 55.5 billion, up 5.2% q-o-q and 26.2% y-o-y.