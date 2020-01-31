Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on Escorts with inexpensive valuations

Escorts posted net profit of Rs1.5 bn (+9% y-o-y), 28% above our estimates due to a beat at Ebitda level in Q3FY20.

Escorts Ltd reported Ebitda of Rs2.1 bn, which was 24% above our estimates due to cost-cutting initiatives and lower commodity prices. We believe the tractor industry will revive in FY2021E led by a normal monsoon and increase in MSP of Rabi crops leading to improvement in rural income. Lower penetration level in the tractor segment makes it a good long-term bet. We maintain our buy rating on inexpensive valuations and revise our FV to Rs1,080 (Rs1,030 earlier).

Escorts reported Q3FY20 Ebitda of Rs2.1 bn (+6% y-o-y), which was 24% above our estimates mostly led by cost-cutting initiatives. Net revenues declined by 1% y-o-y to Rs16.3 bn, which was 1% above our estimates led by higher net realisations in Q3FY20 due to a better product mix (>40 hp mix improved from 47% in Q3FY19 to 54% in Q3FY20).

Revenue decline was due to 19% y-o-y decline in construction revenues, which was offset by 29% y-o-y growth in railway segment revenues in Q3FY20. Tractor volumes declined by 3% on a y-o-y basis (domestic tractor industry was down 6-7% y-o-y in Q3FY20) while net ASP in tractor business grew 2% y-o-y in Q3FY20.

Ebitda margins came in 13% (+90 bps y-o-y and +340 q-o-q), which was 240 bps above our estimates due to lower-than-expected other expenses and slightly better-than-expected gross margins. Gross margins came in at 33.2% (+270 bps y-o-y and -20 bps q-o-q), which was 20 bps above our expectations due to benefit of lower commodity prices.

Escorts posted net profit of Rs1.5 bn (+9% y-o-y), 28% above our estimates due to a beat at Ebitda level in Q3FY20. Tractor Ebit margin came in at 14.5% (up 20 bps y-o-y), a 250 bps above our estimates. Construction equipment Ebit margin came in at 4.8% (up 130 bps y-o-y) in Q3FY20 led by (1) lower commodity cost, (2) cost optimisation and (3) price increases taken during the quarter.

The railway segment continued to show strong growth aided by a strong order book. However, railway Ebit margin dipped by 150 bps y-o-y to 18.4% in Q3FY20 due to a weaker revenue mix. We have fine-tuned our FY2021-22E EPS estimates. We have increased our FY2020E EPS estimates by 3% led by 40 bps higher Ebitda margin assumptions.

We believe tractor industry growth will revive going into FY2021E led by benefits from a normal monsoon, higher reservoir levels and improving MSPs for Rabi crop. We believe Escorts is well placed to benefit from the structural tractor demand potential in India. Strong growth in railway business will also support the company’s margins. We have increased our fair value to Rs1,080 (from Rs1,030) as we value the stock at 15X December 2021E EPS. Maintain ‘BUY’ on attractive valuations.