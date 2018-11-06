Analyst corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on Coal India with target price of Rs 325

CIL’s October off take growth at 3.6% y-o-y came after mere 0.8% y-o-y and 3.4% y-o-y growth in September and August, respectively.

Coal India’s (CIL) October 2018 off take grew 3.6% y-o-y after two preceding months of relatively soft performance.

Key highlights: (1) smaller subsidiaries spearheaded offtake spurt; (2) larger subsidiaries (MCL, SECL) were relatively subdued; and (3) offtake focused on power sector and e-auction volumes were relatively low. Going ahead, we expect MCL and SECL to bolster volume uptick as operating issues and monsoon effect subside. On the production front as well, we anticipate volume uptick, which should help the non-regulated sector. Maintain ‘Buy’ with a TP of `325 on attractive valuations of 9.3x FY20E EPS.

CIL’s October off take growth at 3.6% y-o-y came after mere 0.8% y-o-y and 3.4% y-o-y growth in September and August, respectively. Going ahead, volume growth is likely to be supported by uptick in large subsidiaries as we see operating bottlenecks subsiding: (1) production disruption & logistics issues at MCL (largest subsidiary) have kept YTD volume growth at mere 5.4% y-o-y; and (2) SECL’s October volume was impacted by torrential rains in the region.

The October production was significant as for the first time in FY19 production has caught up with offtake volumes. YTDFY19, MCL’s volume has remained static; however, with operational disruptions out of the way, we expect volume uptick.

We expect this to benefit non-regulated sectors on one hand and CIL on the other as e-auction sales volume (more profitable) is also likely to rise. Q1FY19 e-auction sales volume was fairly low at 13% (compared to 17-20%) and we expect Q2FY19 to follow suit. However, production uptick will help CIL get e-auction volume back on track.