ANALYST CORNER: Maintain ‘buy’ on Ceat with target price of Rs 1,364

Ceat posted a big miss with its standalone Ebitda margin of 8.3% below our estimate of 10.1%. However, the miss was largely due to higher other expenses (+230 bps q-o-q) as production was ramped up to build finished good inventory for Q4FY19 and Q1FY20. Advertising and distribution costs were also sequentially higher. Topline grew 8.0% y-o-y to Rs 16.7 billion, in line with our estimate. Gross margin improved 170 bps q-o-q to 40.1% (still lower by 110 bps y-o-y) helped by price hikes taken in the last few quarters. Employee costs also inched up 20 bps q-o-q on additional workforce employed in Q2FY19 at Nagpur facility.

In Q3FY19, Ceat undertook price hike in October 18 followed by another hike in November 18. While the November 18 price hike was rolled back in December-end 2018, on an overall basis, we expect the pricing growth to lead to improved gross margins. Also, according to Ceat’s management, lower commodity prices could start reflecting as lower raw material costs in Q4FY19-end and Q1FY20. With the new OTR and TBR capacities ramping up in FY20, we expect higher capacity utilisation to aid margins. But due to the upcoming PCR-capacity addition we are cautious on marketing expenses due to which we prune our FY19E/20E Ebitda margin by 80bps/70bps to 9.3%/11.0%. With new capacities to support volume growth along with tailwinds from pricing, we expect robust earnings growth for Ceat in FY18-21E.

We lower our FY19E/FY20E Ebitda margin by 80bps/70bps. But we expect PAT CAGR of 15% over FY18-21E. We maintain our standalone business multiple at 13xFY20E. We continue to value SL business at Rs 37 per share, and specialty tyre business at Rs 44 apiece. We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of Rs 1,364. We lower our FY19E/FY20E Ebitda margin by 80bps/70bps to factor in higher fixed expenses.