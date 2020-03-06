Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on Apollo Hospital, TP at Rs 1,875

APHS could also see fewer international patients (typically c.10-12% of its in-patient revenues) in view of travel restrictions imposed to contain the viral spread.

By HSBC Global Research

Travel restrictions could mean lower volumes of high-margin international patients and elective surgeries in the short term. COVID-19 impact uncertain, but we believe the core hospital business is on the right path. Maintain ‘buy’ with unchanged target price of Rs 1,875.

COVID-19 cases confirmed in India: On March 2, the government reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in India — one in New Delhi and the other in Telangana, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in India to five. The GoI has mandated all hospitals to provide regular updates about patients screened for potential cases of COVID-19.

According to APHS, it is well prepared to help the government contain the outbreak in India. Key private and government hospitals are equipped with appropriate kits to diagnose cases, and APHS believes India has the advantage of high temperatures, which could limit the spread of COVID-19.

Fewer high-yielding patients could hit profitability: There is increasing demand for life enhancing and elective procedures globally, such as knee and hip replacements, cosmetic surgeries and dental services. APHS has been focusing on increasing the volume of elective procedures by recruiting more specialist surgeons and investing in the latest technologies. Orthopedic (mainly joint replacement) procedures contributed around 10% of in-patient revenues in FY19.

Should patients defer elective or planned surgeries if the COVID-19 outbreak escalates in India, this would weigh on patient volume flows. APHS could also see fewer international patients (typically c.10-12% of its in-patient revenues) in view of travel restrictions imposed to contain the viral spread. Both elective surgeries and international patients are high margin groups and thus depending upon extent of the outbreak, APHS (and other hospitals) may feel the pinch in volumes and margins.

Maintain ‘buy’ with unchanged TP: It is difficult to assess the impact of COVID-19 on APHS at this point of time ; however, there could be a short-term impact on patient volumes and profitability if the outbreak escalates in India.