Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ in IndiGo with target price of Rs 1,750

Indigo is relatively less impacted from the Corona virus outbreak, as China accounts for under 1% of traffic.

By HDFC Securities

IndiGo’s Q3FY20 results were ahead of expectations — the demand environment improved in November-December, post a soft October, which led to the earnings beat. The revenues grew ~25% y-o-y due to an improvement in yields (+10 q-o-q) and higher ancillary revenues (+29% y-o-y). We roll forward and set a December 2021 TP of Rs 1,750 (@6x EV/Ebitdar). Maintain ‘buy’.

Net revenue growth of ~25% was driven by ASKM growth of +19% y-o-y and higher yields (+10% q-o-q, flat y-o-y) in a seasonally strong quarter. The Ebitdar margins were ahead of estimates at 18.2% due to lower fuel costs and forex gains of Rs 120 crore. The engine maintenance costs are now settling at ~Rs 1,600 crore/quarter and are expected to normalise once the older CEO planes are phased out over the next 2 years.

IndiGo is guiding for ASK growth of 20% through FY21. Pricing in the domestic segment has held up by the non metro to non metro routes, while that in metros has been impacted by competition. The airline is now banking from higher growth in the Tier II/III cities as demand in the large metros is maturing. The management is upbeat on growth in the international segment, which now accounts for 25% of total capacities. The industry is benefitting from the closure of Jet Airways. In FY21, 50% of the new capacities will be deployed on the international operations.

As the Neo engines are upgraded by May, the flying time will increase to 13 hours (from 12.2 currently). Presently, 60% of the P&W engines are compliant (on its 106 Neo planes). Further, IndiGo will replace its entire fleet with more efficient Neos (up from 40% currently), which will drive efficiency gains over FY21/22. We re-iterate our ‘buy’ as the carrier will benefit from improving industry dynamics in the medium term.