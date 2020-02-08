Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘add’ on DLF with revised fair value of Rs 260

DLF recognised Rs13 bn of revenues comprising sales of Rs10 bn from development business comprising delivery of 2.38 m sq ft while rental income from DLF’s own rental portfolio was at Rs606 m.

DLF continues to maintain sales momentum with pre-sales of Rs7.3 bn in 3QFY20 comfortable to achieve sales of Rs27 bn for FY2020E. We highlight net sales for FY 2019 were at Rs24.4 bn exceeding the company’s target of Rs22.5 bn (+144% yoy) for the year. We note that sales from Rest of Gurugram— Rs8.1 bn made good cancellations of Rs1.5 bn in Phase 5. Outstanding completed inventory stands reduced to Rs94 bn (area of 10.14 mn sq ft) as of December 2019 while pending receivable from sold inventory now stands increased to Rs28 bn.

Collections at Rs6 bn (-9% yoy) for 3QFY20 from residential sales were supplemented by rental stream of Rs360 m. Operational cash outflow of Rs6 bn comprised Rs1.8 bn towards construction expenses, Rs1.8 bn towards finance cost and the balance towards taxes and corporate overheads resulting in net cash flow of Rs390 m in 3QFY20 which is the lowest operation cash flow in the last seven quarters, since DLF turned operating cash flow positive.

DLF recognised Rs13 bn of revenues comprising sales of Rs10 bn from development business comprising delivery of 2.38 m sq ft while rental income from DLF’s own rental portfolio was at Rs606 m. Net debt for DLF stands at Rs48 bn in 3QFY20 from Rs44 bn in 2QFY20.

We maintain ‘Add’ rating with a revised fair value of Rs260/share (from Rs215/share) for DLF as we roll-forward to a March 2022 based fair value estimate (from March 2021). We note that our fair value estimate does not include the new proposed development of 7 m sq ft for the development business that could add Rs33 bn of gross cash flows and proposed development of DLF Downtown (5 m sq ft) in Chennai and Gurgaon that will entail a capex of Rs27 bn.