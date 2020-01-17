Analyst corner: Lower battery costs likely to woo e-scooter buyers for Bajaj Auto

Bajaj e-scooter’s premium variant is priced at Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas Ather S450 is priced at Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Auto has launched its first electric scooter Chetak priced at Rs 1 lakh-Rs 1.2 lakh, a price similar to that of Ather S450. The e-scooter will be available in two variants, Urbane and Premium. The running cost for e-scooter is far lower than a gasoline one, but we believe higher upfront costs due to higher battery prices and additional cost of battery replacement after five years due to degradation will delay the transition towards e-scooters in India. It will be first launched in Bengaluru and Pune and sold via the existing KTM distribution network. The company has set up 13 dealerships in Bengaluru and 4 in Pune. The e-Chetak is equipped with a 3 kW-hr lithium ion battery with real-world range of 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in Sport mode. The time required to charge the e-scooter is 5 hours for 100% and 1 hour for 25%.
Bajaj e-scooter’s premium variant is priced at Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas Ather S450 is priced at Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Ather S450 has 3 riding modes — Eco offering 75 km range, Ride and Sport with range of 65 km and 55 km, respectively. It has a DC fast-charging facility, which can charge at a rate of 1 km/minute; Bajaj e-Chetak doesn’t support fast charging. The e-scooter’s battery comes with a warranty of 3 years/50,000 km. After 50,000 km, there will be battery degrade due to which the range of e-scooters will come down and the customer will incur additional costs. Our current cost of analysis for e-scooter vs Honda Activa FI implies breakeven of ~5 years at the current landing cost of $250 per kW-hr for batteries. Since breakeven for a customer is >3 years, economics for e-scooters is not favourable vs gasoline ones currently. But if battery prices drop to $150 per kW-hr, breakeven for e-scooters will come down to ~2.5 years, at which point consumers may shift to e-scooters. Lower battery prices remain a key for success of e-scooters in India.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.