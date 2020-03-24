Analyst Corner: KEC International rating ‘buy’ – correction offers good opportunity

KEC’s net debt as of Q3FY20-end stood at Rs 24 bn (Rs 6.5 bn lower y-o-y and flat sequentially).

We believe the recent stock price correction offers a very good investment opportunity as the company is relatively well placed to tackle the current challenging environment. We are penciling in lower growth of 10% than the management’s guidance of 15% for FY21e. We have cut our target multiple from 13x to 12x FY21e; despite that our revised TP of Rs 293 (earlier: Rs 327) offers 31% upside from the current levels.

Hence, we upgrade our rating to Buy from ADD as we believe (i) ex-Saudi, MENA market ordering will not be much impacted due to reduction in crude prices, (ii) no major impact in execution of projects due to COVID-19, (iii) relatively a beneficiary of rupee depreciation and low commodity price and (iv) beneficiary of reduction in competitive intensity.

Stable execution despite COVID-19 disruption: There isn’t any stoppage of work in any project and execution is going as per plan. There are certain minor disruptions in terms of delay in inspection of certain products to be imported due to COVID-19. However, this is expected to be in the range of

Rs 2-3 bn and will get booked in FY21e.

Doesn’t expect any major fall in order intake due to crude prices: During the previous instance of a strong fall in crude prices, the ordering was majorly impacted in Saudi. Currently, there are tenders worth $1 bn in the MENA region and ordering activity ex-Saudi is unlikely to be impacted.

Tailwinds: KEC will be a net beneficiary of rupee depreciation and reduction in commodity prices. Given the challenging environment, the company is witnessing lower competition in overseas markets which can result in better pricing and order volumes.

Upgrade to BUY on compelling valuations, growth levers: Though overall macro headwinds persist, we believe, the company has enough growth levers to tackle them. Factoring in the COVID-19 crisis, we have reduced target multiple to 12x from 13x FY21e. Despite that, the current valuations of 9x FY21e are attractive.

ICICI Securities