Analyst corner: Karur Vysya Bank rating ‘buy’; RoA likely to go up materially in new fiscal

Historically, KVB demonstrated average ~1.5% RoA and ~20% RoE (FY07-12).

Karur Vysya Bank is all set to improve its RoA materially in FY21e on the back of – (i) moderation in credit cost owing to declining trend in incremental stress asset formation, notably during 9MFY20, GNPL fell 1% from FY19 closing portfolio and higher provision cover at 56% on existing GNPL portfolio, (ii) likely improvement in NIM from Dec’19 level due to scope for CD ratio expansion (~76% as of Dec’19) and incremental lending in high-yield retail segment, and (iii) tight control on cost as reflected in 9.8% CAGR in total operating expenses vs 12.5% CAGR in net revenue between FY14-19.

Further, industry-leading LCR at ~306% and KVB’s strong brand recall in its home state, i.e. Tamil Nadu gives us comfort to believe that KVB would comfortably manage any short-term deposit outflow, if at all, owing to the current unrest amongst retail depositors. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs 60 (earlier: Rs 80) as we cut our exit multiple to 0.85x (earlier 1x) to factor in any likely delay in CEO replacement.