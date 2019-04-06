Analyst Corner| Jyothi Labs — Product launches to boost volume growth

By: | Updated: April 6, 2019 1:33 AM

Dishwashing has been one of fastest-growing categories for JYL and we expect strong growth to continue on account of market share gains and lower overall penetration in the category.

Analyst Corner, Jyothi Labs, Product launches, market, boost volume growth,news

We like JYL’s diverse product portfolio with a presence in mainstay categories that have a long runway for growth on the back of penetration and premiumization. The Henkel acquisition and turnaround demonstrate management’s execution skills and gives us confidence in JYL’s scalability in the long run. Despite not being a market leader in most of categories, its strategy for differentiated product positioning and investments in power brands is leading to market share gains in key categories. We believe its focus on new product launches, higher A&P spend & IT-led distribution enhancement will boost volume growth. We are 9-11% ahead of consensus earnings for the next two years.

Dishwashing has been one of fastest-growing categories for JYL and we expect strong growth to continue on account of market share gains and lower overall penetration in the category. Overall penetration for the category in India is low at ~40%. We expect market share gains to continue due to its strong positioning (Exo and Pril) and distribution expansion.

Read Also| GoAir offer: Now, book international flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,415; check routes, other details

We believe a strong premiumization trend in detergents will help the Henko portfolio, which is the main growth driver in fabric care. Henko StainCare has a differentiated product positioning in semi-premium detergents, which we believe is critical for profitability in a highly competitive segment. While the fabric whitener has been facing growth challenges, Ujala brand extensions should drive growth.

Margo has delivered ~23% revenue CAGR over FY12-18, helped by the Naturals category’s buoyancy. We believe strong growth will continue due to the structural trend of naturals demand and geographical expansion. The household insecticides (HI) segm-ent has been under pressure due to strong growth in illegal incense sticks. While JYL has stepped up new product launches like natural agarbathi (incense stick) and gained market share in liquid vapourizers (after launch of Maxo Genius machine), category revival is key.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner| Jyothi Labs — Product launches to boost volume growth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition