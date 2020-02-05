Analyst Corner – ITC: Maintain ‘buy’ with target price of Rs 270

ITC is losing market share as contribution of smaller-sized cigarettes is increasing and VST Industries & Godfrey are gaining volumes at the expense of ITC.

By ICICI Direct Research

ITC’s net revenue (net of excise duty) increased 5.1% year-on-year to Rs 12,013 crore, which was in line with our estimates. Cigarette, FMCG, agri, paperboard & hotels businesses witnessed a growth of 4.7%, 3.5%, 8.8%, 0.8% and 22.2%, respectively. Ebitda grew 6.6% to Rs 4,612.7 crore supported by cigarette, FMCG & paperboard segments. FMCG Ebitda increased from Rs 173.4 crore to Rs 255.8 crore, driven by strong growth in the branded packaged foods business, scale benefits and cost rationalisation initiatives despite increased investments in brand building. Led by a cut in corporate tax rates, net profit grew 29.1% y-o-y to Rs 4,141.9 crore. Adjusted for one-offs, PAT increased 32.5% y-o-y.

Cigarette volumes continued to see muted volume growth of 2-3% growth vs ~10% volume growth of VST Industries. ITC is losing market share as contribution of smaller-sized cigarettes is increasing and VST Industries & Godfrey are gaining volumes at the expense of ITC. FMCG revenues have grown at a slower pace at 6.1% (excluding lifestyle retailing business), largely impacted by rural growth, which was impacted by trade channel liquidity crunch. The company has expanded its operating margins by 230 bps to 7.7% in FMCG. With ITC’s strong and wide distribution network at 6 million outlets, we believe the FMCG sector would stand to gain as it enters newer categories. Hotels witnessed strong revenue & Ebit growth of 22.2% & 40.1%, respectively, on the back of stronger occupancy, high room rates & robust F&B sales.

In Budget 2020-2021, national calamity contingency duty (NCCD) on cigarettes has increased by Rs 0.40-Rs 0.50 per stick. We believe the increase in tax would warrant a price hike of 4-8%. Such a price hike may push back volume revival. The firm has significantly improved its FMCG Ebitda margins. We expect the FMCG segment to reach double digits by FY21E end and value it at 4xFY22E numbers. With other businesses and investments in the books, the cigarette business is available at a relatively cheap valuation of 8-10x EV/Ebitda. ITC is trading at a P/E of 15xFY22E earnings — a significant discount to its peers. Hence, we continue to maintain our ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 per share.