Analyst Corner: INOX headed in right direction with expansion plans

Inox Leisure (INOX), the second-largest multiplex operator in India, is gaining palp-able momentum underpinned by aggre-ssive expansion plans and customer-cent-ric innovations. We believe, with a blockbuster FY19 and healthy balance sheet (low net debt equity of 0.1x and INR1.4bn treasury stock), the firm has am-ple firepower to expand organically as well as inorganically. Given the robust perfo-rmance and aggression, we perceive INOX to be a formidable player. ‘NOT RATED’.

INOX set an industry record in FY19 by opening the highest number of screens in a year—85. On the cards is addition of 80 screens in FY20. Its efforts to revamp menus, bundle F&B products with online ticket sales and introducing gourmet offerings have paid rich dividends. In FY19, F&B revenue jumped 43% YoY driven by robust footfalls and 12% improvement in SPH. Also, ad revenue rose 27% YoY, accounting for 10% of total net revenue in FY19. ATP and SPH for the premium and luxury screens are typically 3-4x of normal ATP and SPH with an average occupancy of 40% — significantly higher than the normal 26-28%. As of FY19, luxury format constitutes 9% of total screen count, up from 4% in FY16 and this rise is likely to continue. INOX is also 1 of 3 multiplex chains globally selected to screen ICC World Cup 2019 matches.

INOX is headed in the right direction armed with aggressive expansion plans, focus on high-margin segments and unwavering efforts to enhance customer experience. On valuations, INOX currently trades at 24x FY19 EPS, at a discount to PVR, which trades 42x FY19 EPS. The stock is ‘NOT RATED’. INOX set an industry record in FY19 by opening the highest number of screens in a year — 85. While management’s plan is to add ~80 screens in FY20, we anticipate minor setbacks due to competition, real estate challenges and regulatory delays. These notwithstanding, compared to competitors, the firm has a strong balance sheet, lending it ample firepower to boost screen count organically as well as inorganically.

INOX’s efforts to revamp menus, diversify offerings, bundle F&B products with online ticket sales and fresh-cooked food products in premium formats have paid rich dividends. The company also offers premium and gourmet cuisines at its premium properties, giving patrons a wider variety.

INOX’s FY19 F&B revenue jumped 43% YoY driven by footfall growth and marginal improvement in SPH. F&B revenue continues to remain critical for multiplexes considering the high margins and rising participation of audience in F&B offerings.