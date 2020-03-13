Analyst Corner: IndiGo – maintain ‘hold’ with lower TP of Rs 1,145

Maintain ‘hold’ with the target price (TP) cut to Rs 1,145 (from Rs 1,195).

By HSBC Global Research

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has issued a profit warning, its advance bookings are down 15-20%, and Q4 earnings guided will be materially impacted. We cut the FY20 net profit forecast by 38% to Rs 512 crore as we incorporate MTM forex loss; implied net loss of Rs 260 crore in Q4. Maintain ‘hold’ with the target price (TP) cut to Rs 1,145 (from Rs 1,195). Weak demand in summer could have significant impact on full-year profitability.

IndiGo has issued a profit warning guiding that its Q4 earnings will be significantly impacted by Covid-19; bookings are down 15-20% in recent weeks while international demand has been soft since January, when the firm cut its flights to Hong Kong and mainland China and also reduced services to other south-east Asian countries. A depreciating rupee against the dollar will result in mark-to-market forex losses in the quarter on account of capitalised operating leases. We had highlighted similar concerns.

A bigger concern is summer trading. Q4 has been guided to be materially impacted due to soft demand which is not a big surprise. Moreover, the quarter to March is seasonally weak so, the impact could be limited. But the bigger concern is how the trading shapes up this summer since the quarter to June is seasonally one of the strongest and typically supports full-year profitability. Any weakness in demand in that quarter will likely have a significant impact on full-year profitability. While nothing is certain, we believe trading will remain soft.

We see two possible risks to the sector once the Covid-19 outbreak is contained. First, we think corporate and leisure travellers would prefer to travel only if it is necessary, which means demand could take a few quarters to recover. Second, once the world normalises, companies are likely to want to cut costs. So, senior management teams may limit the resurgence of travel since businesses would have been able to carry on with only essential travel. After the changes to our forecasts, we have lowered our to Rs 1,145. We remain concerned about the possible softness in demand extending beyond winter 2019-20, which could have a significant impact on yield and profitability in FY21. Our TP implies a 5.6% downside. We maintain ‘hold’ rating.