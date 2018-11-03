Analyst Corner: ‘Hold’on APL; resolution of Mundra could provide relief

Adani Power’s (APL) Q2FY19 PAT of Rs 3.8 bn surpassed our estimate on account of Rs 11.3 bn compensatory tariff (CT) booked in lieu of non-availability of coal for the Tiroda plant.

Adani Power’s (APL) Q2FY19 PAT of Rs 3.8 bn surpassed our estimate on account of Rs 11.3 bn compensatory tariff (CT) booked in lieu of non-availability of coal for the Tiroda plant. Ramp-up in coal off-take under SHAKTI (receiving 80-90% of contracted capacity) and resumption of Mundra operations improved aggregate PLF to 65% (we are factoring in 80%-plus PLF for Tiroda and Kawai from FY20).

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Mundra resolution raises hopes of a positive outcome and a successful resolution could be a turning point for the highly geared APL. At this juncture, while we maintain ‘Hold’, we would like to review our recommendation/ TP post the final CERC order. In our SoTP of Rs 25, currently Mundra (I-III) contributes a negative Rs 5.

The Supreme Court’s ruling paves way for renegotiation of PPAs for Mundra plant (2GW–Gujarat, 1.4GW – Haryana). Under-recoveries (Rs 1/unit in Q2FY19) for Mundra plant, if arrested, could lead to a tariff hike of Rs 0.8/kwh (in current environment) considering Rs 0.2/kwh reduction in capacity charge on account of haircut by lenders. Profit sharing from coal mining business (housed in Adani Enterprises) will be negligible. Tariff hike of Rs 0.8/kwh (for contracted capacity) could boost Ebitda by Rs 16 at 70% PLF level.

APML (Tiroda plant) booked CT of Rs 11.3 bn in Q2FY19 (`28 bn so far) in lieu of non availability of coal linkages under FSA. The amount is yet to be received and management highlighted that invoices (Rs 28 bn) have been submitted to MSEDCL (discom) and is confident of receiving the same. Coal off-take ramped up under SHAKTI scheme for Tiroda (receiving 85-90% of contracted capacity) and Kawai (receiving 80- 85% of contracted capacity) plants.

The resolution of Mundra TPP could provide much required relief for the highly geared APL and remains a key monitorable. One-time CT from Tiroda and Kawai plants could help prune debt further. We await final tariff order from CERC for further clarity on Mundra resolution and have thus not factored it in our financials. We maintain ‘Hold/SU’ with SoTP-based TP of Rs 25.