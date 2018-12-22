Analyst Corner: ‘Hold’ with target price of Rs 240 for Orient Refractories

By CD Equiresearch

To meet the growing demand for refractory products, ORL expanded its isostatic production capacity to 11,700 tonne per year from 9,300 tonne per year at Bhiwadi, entailing capex of Rs 17.60 crs, funded through internal accruals. The new plant, which was commissioned in May 2018, started commercial production in June 2018, and has capacity to produce 2,400 tonne per year, that can be enhanced to 4,800 tonne per year in second phase.

Thanks to its low-cost workforce, India is a competitive market for refractory manufacturing and is also a sourcing base for America and Europe. However, one of the key concerns facing the Indian refractory industry today is lack of raw material, because of which imports have jumped by 40% last fiscal. Hakimuddin Ali, chairman of Indian Refractory Makers Association (IRMA), in September’18 said, “The domestic refractory makers have to import raw materials. Even finished refractory pro-ducts are being imported as at times import is cheaper than manufacturing in India.” IRMA has requested GOI to take steps to push domestic mining of refractories grade bauxite and manganese to help the industry.

The stock currently trades at 28.3x FY19e EPS of `8.30 and 23.5x FY20e EPS of `10.00. Association with RHI AG Group, Austria, world leader in refractories, gives ORL a competitive edge because of its parent’s technical expertise, R&D facilities, customised products for steel, cement and glass industries and strong raw material procurement ability (especially bricks), enabling the company to report highest OPM amongst its peers.

Yet, recent crackdown on polluting units in China, a major supplier for inputs to refractory material, has disrupted raw material inflow into India, casting doubt on the refractory industry’s ability to continue its supply commitments to key industries and taken raw material prices to new high (up by 25-40% in the last one and half years), which might impact ORL’s PAT, enabling it to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% in the next two years. In view of its strong performance, we have largely kept our current fiscal’s EPS unchanged (`8.30 vs `8.39 earlier). But steep valuations pose near term challenges. Therefore we assign ‘hold’ rating to the stock with target price of `240 (previous target `201) based on 24x FY20e EPS of `10.00 over a period of 9-12 months.