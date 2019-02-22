Analyst corner: ‘Hold’ on Vodafone Idea with target price of Rs 35

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 12:12 AM

Considering this, management’s aspiration of expanding overall capacity by 2.5x and 4G population coverage to >80% (from 50% currently) is underwhelming and may further drag market share.

Analyst Corner: ‘Hold’ on Vodafone Idea with target price of Rs 35Analyst Corner: ‘Hold’ on Vodafone Idea with target price of Rs 35

Our key takeaways from the Vodafone Idea (IDEA) analyst meet are: 1) With the proposed capital infusion of Rs 250bn, the company would have the war chest for carrying out the planned network investments and meet debt obligations. 2) The minimum ARPU plan is having a net positive impact with MoM improvement in revenue in December as well as January. 3) The integration process is on track to ring in `84bn in annual synergies by FY21. Although strategy execution as well as integration is encouraging, we maintain a cautious stance on the stock given the company’s underwhelming capacity expansion plans and high leverage. An early and sustained improvement in the industry ARPU is a key risk to our thesis. Maintain ‘Hold’ with a target price of `35.

Management highlighted that equity infusion (`250bn), monetisation of Indus Towers’ stake (`50bn) and EBITDA accrual (~`200bn) coupled with `130bn of cash balance will keep the entity adequately funded for the next two years despite capital needs for network investments (`270bn), spectrum payouts (`213bn), and external debt (`134bn). The company has also negotiated better terms with suppliers, which will mean that the outlay towards network investments will be `210bn while the remaining portion of ~`60bn would be vendor financing. In absence of a material divergence in EBITDA and one-off costs towards integration, we do not expect challenges pertaining to funding.

Although IDEA has a revenue market share of 36%, its share in the data volume market is a meagre 18% while its volume growth too has been lagging peers despite a low base. Considering this, management’s aspiration of expanding overall capacity by 2.5x and 4G population coverage to >80% (from 50% currently) is underwhelming and may further drag market share. Although merger synergies are likely to boost margins, relatively low data capacity and weak content ecosystem would challenge sustenance of revenue market share.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst corner: ‘Hold’ on Vodafone Idea with target price of Rs 35
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition