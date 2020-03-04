Analyst Corner: Gail India – Recent correction offers opportunity to ‘buy’

Gail management allayed recurring concerns on placement of high-priced contracted LNG volumes amid lower spot LNG prices.

Our interaction with Gail management provided comfort on progress on East India gas grid, placement of high-priced contracted LNG volumes and plausible regulatory overhaul of gas pipeline tariffs. Near-term clarity on AGR liability, which is untenable in Gail’s opinion, will be crucial for the stock. Sustained lower crude prices may pose downside risk to estimates; however, inexpensive valuations reflect all concerns. Recent sharp correction offers opportunity to ‘buy’.

Our visit to a few construction sites around Durgapur region, organized by Gail, suggests that the physical progress of Jagdishpur-Haldia pipeline remains on track to complete in phases by December 2020. The section connecting Matix fertilizer plant will be commissioned in a month. Gail management indicated that work on Bokaro-Dhamra and Barauni-Guwahati sections is also progressing well and is expected to complete by December 2020 and 2021, respectively, which will mark the full commissioning of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

The work on Northeast network under Indradhanush Gas Grid, a JV between Gail, IoCL, ONGC and NRL, is expected to start soon post-recent government approval of 60% viability gap funding. Gail management allayed recurring concerns on placement of high-priced contracted LNG volumes amid lower spot LNG prices. The company has already placed 90%+ of long-term LNG volumes for CY2020 and 70%+ for CY2021 through adequately priced or hedged contracts.

Further, the company has tied up medium-term contracts to supply ~2 mtpa of LNG volumes to four fertilizer plants, which are somewhat indifferent to LNG pricing as it is a pass-through under urea subsidy scheme – Matix fertilizer plant will get connected in a month and can off-take up to 2.5 mcm/d (1.5 mcm/d contracted) of LNG volumes and three urea plants in Barauni, Gorakhpur and Sindri are expected to commission over the next 12-15 months along East India gas grid and will off-take 6-7 mcm/d of LNG volumes under medium-term contracts.