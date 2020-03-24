Analyst corner| Escorts: Maintain ‘buy’; target price at Rs 1,080

We maintain our ‘buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,080.

Kubota Japan has announced it will buy a 10% stake in Escorts (post dilution) through a preferential allotment at a price of Rs 850/share. Kubota will also nominate two non-executive directors on the board of Escorts. We believe partnership with Kubota can open up significant potential for exports for Escorts. We maintain our ‘buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,080.

`10.4 bn will be infused in Escorts post stake sale. It will lead to a dilution of 13.7% (excluding treasury shares) as we don’t include treasury shares while valuing the company. Escort has announced that it will cancel equivalent amount of treasury shares, which have been allotted to Kubota so that paid up share capital is unchanged. Promoter stake will remain unchanged. Kubota will also nominate two non- executive directors on the board of Escorts. Escorts has also decided to buy out 40% stake in Kubota India (marketing company) from Sumitomo Japan for Rs 900 million. 60% of the stake in Kubota India will be held by Kubota Japan and 40% by Escorts. Escorts and Kubota had also formed a 60:40 manufacturing JV earlier to produce 50,000 tractors with an investment of Rs 3 bn. Transaction is likely to be completed by H1FY21 post shareholder approval and regulatory approvals. We have not made changes to our model as we wait for approvals before changing our model.

Escorts does not need money for capacity expansion in the medium term. The investment of Rs 10.4 billion by Kubota will be used for developing new products for both Indian and export markets, localize new engine plant in India and also manufacture agricultural implements in India. Kubota has a very strong distribution network globally and it wants to use India for producing low HP tractors (<120 HP) and also reduce costs by procuring components from India. This investment could lead to a revenue potential of more than Rs 30 bn over the next 4-5 years. We believe Escorts can export additional 15,000-20,000 tractors at least, over the next five years as Kubota opens its distribution network, which could lead to a revenue potential of `15-20 bn.