Analyst Corner: Emami – Maintain ‘buy’ with a TP of Rs 310

We recently met Emami’s (HMN) management to get an update on its overall business. Key takeaways: demand is yet to pick up after weakening in the December quarter for both the company and the sector. Terms of trade to distributors have worsened with credit to general trade now at 10-12 days. This can be attributed to delayed summer offtake (due to extended winter) and trade liquidity concerns.

However, we find comfort in favourable material costs, demand prospects from Rabi harvest, and strong product pipeline ready for launch when sentiment improves. Valuations and view: After coming in at an admirable ~20%/ 34%/35% in the first five years of the decade, sales/Ebitda/PAT CAGR has slowed down significantly to ~5%/ 7%/3% for the five years ending FY20.

Sales growth in many of HMN’s key categories has been impacted in recent years due to rural slowdown (52% rural dependency), liquidity crunch (~40% wholesale contribution) and category growth issue (majorly problem-solving portfolio and not everyday use products with the former getting affected more in a weak demand situation).

However, none of these are structural issues and thus HMN will be a key beneficiary when the tide turns. Valuations of 20x trailing EPS and 16.4x FY22 EPS (~20x after taking into account amortization) also offer some comfort.

Moreover, valuations are at ~60% discount to peer average and ~50%/40% discount to its own 5/10-year average. Maintain ‘buy’ with a TP of `310 (targeting 20x FY22E adj. EPS).

Demand environment remains bleak, similar to the December quarter when things had worsened sequentially and y-o-y for both the company and the sector. Management appeared hopeful in the third-quarter post results call that up-stocking will happen in products like Navratna oil ahead of the summer season (usually begins in mid-Feb).

However, even toward February-end, sales have not picked up owing to extended winter in several parts of the country. The problem solving nature of HMN’s products – and not everyday use – has also affected offtake in a weak demand environment.