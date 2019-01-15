Analyst Corner: EEI index volume rises 19% Y-o-Y in first half of FY19

Updated: January 15, 2019 2:53 AM

According to the IEEMA, the domestic electrical equipment industry size is estimated to be Rs 1.2 lakh crore, up 4% YoY, as on March 2018.

The transformers industry (12%) volume grew 15%, driven by distribution transformers, owing to the ongoing rural electrification programme. (Representational photo: Reuters)

By Elara Capital

The Electrical Equipment Industry (EEI) index volume increased by 19% YoY over H1FY19, according to the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA). This is the highest growth registered in the past five years. Strong growth was driven by industries, such as energy meters, cables & wires, transformers, capacitators and switchgear. EEI growth in Q2FY19 at 28% was faster than in Q1FY19 at 11%.

In H1FY19, cables & wires, the largest weightage in the EEI at 42%, reported volume growth of 37%. Within the cables & wires space, power cables grew the fastest at 31% likely due to growth in transmission & distribution (T&D) and renewables. Control cables grew by 23% indicating pickup in railways and industrial activities.

READ ALSO: CPI inflation falls to 18-month low; declines to 2.19% in December

Energy meters (3%) volume grew the fastest at 43%, owing to largely smart & prepaid meters tenders by Energy Efficiency Services in FY18 & Q1FY19. The transformers industry (12%) volume grew 15%, driven by distribution transformers, owing to the ongoing rural electrification programme.

The switchgear industry (18%) rose by 12%, due to 14% growth in low-voltage switchgears while high voltage switchgears was flat. The transmission line Industry (18%) declined by 7%, as towers and conductors were down by 8% and 6%, respectively. The rotating machine industry (6%) grew by a mere 2% as low tension motors rose by 15% while alternators fell by 13%.

READ ALSO: Jet Airways share price surges 17% on report that Naresh Goyal may step down from board

According to the IEEMA, the domestic electrical equipment industry size is estimated to be Rs 1.2 lakh crore, up 4% YoY, as on March 2018. Cables & wires, the largest segment with market size of Rs 490 billion, were 19% year-on-year and constitutes 42% of the total market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner: EEI index volume rises 19% Y-o-Y in first half of FY19
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition