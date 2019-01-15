Analyst Corner: EEI index volume rises 19% Y-o-Y in first half of FY19

The transformers industry (12%) volume grew 15%, driven by distribution transformers, owing to the ongoing rural electrification programme. (Representational photo: Reuters)

By Elara Capital

The Electrical Equipment Industry (EEI) index volume increased by 19% YoY over H1FY19, according to the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA). This is the highest growth registered in the past five years. Strong growth was driven by industries, such as energy meters, cables & wires, transformers, capacitators and switchgear. EEI growth in Q2FY19 at 28% was faster than in Q1FY19 at 11%.

In H1FY19, cables & wires, the largest weightage in the EEI at 42%, reported volume growth of 37%. Within the cables & wires space, power cables grew the fastest at 31% likely due to growth in transmission & distribution (T&D) and renewables. Control cables grew by 23% indicating pickup in railways and industrial activities.

READ ALSO: CPI inflation falls to 18-month low; declines to 2.19% in December

Energy meters (3%) volume grew the fastest at 43%, owing to largely smart & prepaid meters tenders by Energy Efficiency Services in FY18 & Q1FY19. The transformers industry (12%) volume grew 15%, driven by distribution transformers, owing to the ongoing rural electrification programme.

The switchgear industry (18%) rose by 12%, due to 14% growth in low-voltage switchgears while high voltage switchgears was flat. The transmission line Industry (18%) declined by 7%, as towers and conductors were down by 8% and 6%, respectively. The rotating machine industry (6%) grew by a mere 2% as low tension motors rose by 15% while alternators fell by 13%.

READ ALSO: Jet Airways share price surges 17% on report that Naresh Goyal may step down from board

According to the IEEMA, the domestic electrical equipment industry size is estimated to be Rs 1.2 lakh crore, up 4% YoY, as on March 2018. Cables & wires, the largest segment with market size of Rs 490 billion, were 19% year-on-year and constitutes 42% of the total market.